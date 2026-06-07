Mexico Achieves 5.165 GW of Small-Scale Solar Capacity by End of 2025

Mexico reached 5,164.98 MW of small-scale distributed solar power from 600,368 installations by end of 2025. Net metering drove growth, with 593,607 applications linked to net metering. Jalisco leads with nearly 100,000 installations.

Mexico has reached another renewable energy milestone. From 600,368 installations across the country, Mexico reached 5,164.98 MW of small-scale, distributed solar power capacity by the end of 2025.

All power plants under 0.7 MW of capacity reached 5,189.71 MW. There were 600,651 such systems according to the National Energy Commission , which means 99.5% of such systems were solar power systems. Net metering, where the grid pays rooftop solar owners for excess electricity they send back into the grid, has been a key driver of small-scale solar growth in the country. In total, 593,607 applications and 5,113.14 MW of installed capacity are linked to net metering.

“Within this framework, systems of up to 50 kW account for 98.23% of applications and contribute 3,251.46 MW, representing 63.59% of total net-metered capacity,”shares. “Systems ranging from 250 kW to 500 kW, although representing only 0.40% of applications, contribute 989.02 MW, or 19.34% of net-metered capacity. ” The western state of Jalisco leads the country in distributed solar power installations, with nearly 100,000 of them . Well, by now, the state has surely passed 100,000.

Through the end of last year, they accounted for 747.67 MW of power capacity. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mexico Solar Power Renewable Energy Net Metering Small-Scale Solar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How the 49ers’ 2025 Season ‘Restored the fun’ for Trent WilliamsThe 2024 season was arguably the worst for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. Nothing went right for them. From injuries to poor performances. Everyth

Read more »

49ers WR Mike Evans Opens Up on His Turbulent 2025 CampaignA very honest assessment.

Read more »

Best Big OLED TVs for a Home Theater in 2025This article reviews five top-tier large OLED TVs (over 65 inches) ideal for home theater setups, highlighting their picture quality, brightness, gaming features, and smart platform performance. Models from LG, Samsung, and Sony are compared based on reviews, specifications, and user feedback.

Read more »

Highly Rated 2025 Action RPG Confirmed for Switch 2Apparently, one bit of news got skipped over during this RPG's big Summer Game Fest reveal. But now, we know it's headed to Switch 2.

Read more »