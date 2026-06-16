Mexican World Cup Fan Loses Job After Racist Gesture at Korean Influencer

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes was filmed making a racist eye-pulling gesture behind South Korean influencer Yoon Su-jin during a World Cup match, leading to online outrage and his removal as president of an engineering guild.

A Mexican man has lost his job and faces public scorn after video emerged of him making a racist gesture behind a South Korea n influencer during a World Cup match in Guadalajara.

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the former president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of Jalisco (CITGEJ), was filmed pulling the corners of his eyes into a slant while seated directly behind Yoon Su-jin, a popular influencer known online as Ino Cat. The match between South Korea and the Czech Republic saw Yoon waving to the camera, unaware that Bernal was mocking her with a gesture widely recognized as a racist stereotype against East Asians.

After making the gesture, Bernal laughed to himself, a moment captured and shared by Yoon herself on Instagram with the caption: 'You traveled across the world for the World Cup… and experienced racism…' The clip quickly went viral, accumulating over 65,000 comments and 120,000 shares across platforms. Many commenters expressed outrage, with one writing, 'Ugh so terrible. And then he laughs like he cracked the best joke.

' The incident sparked widespread condemnation, not only from Korean netizens but also from Mexicans who apologize for Bernal's actions, emphasizing that he 'doesn't represent all Mexicans. ' The backlash was swift, and CITGEJ confirmed to the New York Post that Bernal had been removed from his position as president. The engineering guild stated that they do not condone such behavior and that Bernal's actions were a violation of the organization's values.

Yoon, who boasts 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2 million followers on TikTok, has not publicly commented on the removal but continues to share content. The match itself was a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory for South Korea, but the focus quickly shifted to the racist incident. Bernal, in a public apology posted on Sunday, acknowledged the video had 'generated a wide range of reactions.

' He wrote, 'I sincerely regret everything this situation has caused. I have taken time to reflect on what happened and I understand the responsibility I have in this moment.

' He added that he did not wish to justify his actions and that he has always tried to treat others with respect. Despite his apology, the damage to his reputation appears irreversible. He is now looking for a new job, as his removal from CITGEJ has left him without a professional position. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of racism in public spaces and the power of social media to hold individuals accountable.

Many are calling for broader education on racial sensitivity, especially during international events like the World Cup where people from diverse backgrounds come together. The case has also sparked discussions in Mexico about unconscious bias and the need to challenge discriminatory norms. For now, Bernal must grapple with the consequences of a moment of thoughtless behavior that cost him his career and public respect





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