Mexican trade group leader fired after racist gesture during World Cup match

Local Mexican government trade association leader Ulises Bernal will be fired after being caught on video making a racist slanted-eye gesture at South Korean influencer Yoon Su-jin during a World C…

at a South Korea n influencer during a World Cup match in Jalisco, Mexico — and will be removed from office after the clip went viral, The Post has learned.

Yoon Su-jin — who has nearly 9 million combined followers on TikTok and YouTube — was filming herself celebrating South Korea’s openingThursday when College of Topographic and Geomatic Engineers of Jalisco President Ulises Bernal made the gesture behind her. While being recorded, Bernal, a government trade group leader who was decked out in the Mexican national team’s away jersey, began making several hand signs while he laughed in the background of Yoon’s shot.

He then made the racist gesture, chuckled and leaned back into his seat as a stunned Yoon stared at her camera, the clip showed. The South Korean influencer caught the trade group leader making the offensive gesture behind her as she recorded.

“I came all the way to Mexico for the World Cup, but … am I being too sensitive? ” Yoon, who goes by Incocat_t, wrote in Korean. A spokesperson for the government trade association, which trains and licenses engineers, told The Post: “We are deeply saddened by what is happening regarding this incident.

” When asked if Bernal would face any punishment, they said “the Honor and Justice Committee is meeting this same day” and that Bernal would be “removed from office. ”“That’s rude, that’s not right! I apologize, not all Mexicans are like that,” one personX / @landpalestine “Just as there are people all over the world with something wrong with their brains, that guy is no exception,” an online looker said.

“Let it go and enjoy everything else. ”“A few years ago, no one took offense at that gesture,” one person claimed.

“Today, people are so thin-skinned that they call anything racism. ”“That’s just how we are in Mexico. We give everyone nicknames, we make fun of everything, and we love to tease and banter — it’s what makes us happy,” the person wrote.

“Just because there’s a lot of racism in the US, people want to apply that same standard to Mexico? Give me a break. ”





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