Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a formal diplomatic complaint against the United States over a new DEA tip line allowing anonymous reports on corrupt officials and cartel members, urging Washington to address drug use and cartel activity within its own borders.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has filed a formal diplomatic complaint with the United States government regarding a new Drug Enforcement Administration tip line. Sheinbaum announced the protest during her daily morning briefing at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday. She stated that the initiative allows anonymous callers to report corrupt Mexican government officials and cartel operatives without proper coordination.

The Mexican president emphasized that her administration views the bilateral relationship as one of coordination, not subordination. Sheinbaum insisted that Mexico must maintain its sovereignty while working with Washington on security matters. The complaint directly targets the tip line launched by DEA Administrator Terry Cole earlier in the week.

Also read Mexico files formal complaint to US over DEA tip line

DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the launch of the anonymous reporting system on Wednesday. The tip line invites callers to report members and associates of designated terrorist organizations. It also covers corrupt officials who benefit from these groups and money launderers financing narco-terrorism.

Cole specified that the initial reporting channels focus on the Mexican state of Sinaloa. This region is home to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful and violent drug trafficking groups in the country. He indicated that phone numbers for a similar tip line targeting the state of Jalisco would be released at a later date.

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Sheinbaum urged Washington to prioritize curbing drug use and cartel activity within its own borders instead of focusing outward. She told reporters that the DEA has plenty of work to do in the United States. She added that the first step should be investigating corruption linked to organized crime in America.

Sheinbaum stressed that the United States has a responsibility to address drug use and arrest cartel members operating domestically. She argued against the view that the sole responsibility for stopping drugs lies with Mexico. The diplomatic protest comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations over security cooperation and jurisdiction.

Washington has consistently pressed Mexico to crack down on cartels and stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. Sheinbaum has repeatedly accused Washington of infringing on Mexican sovereignty through these demands. The friction has intensified as both governments seek to balance cooperation with competing claims over legal authority.

The formal complaint follows the recent capture of a Sinaloa Cartel faction leader known as El Chapo Isidro in Mexico. This arrest occurred during a joint U.S.-Mexican operation that resulted in the deaths of at least eleven people. The State Department had previously offered a five million dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.

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Former acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz recently discussed the significance of this arrest on America's Newsroom. He explained what is needed to effectively combat Mexican drug cartels and their networks. The DEA currently faces scrutiny over allegations that it allowed other shipments to reach the streets.

Despite the tensions, President Donald Trump and President Claudia Sheinbaum have appeared together publicly on several occasions. They were seen together at the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in July 2026. This formal complaint marks the latest flashpoint in their bilateral relations as they navigate complex security challenges.