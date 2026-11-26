Mexican president blasts DEA over tip lines, accusing it of not fighting fentanyl enough inside US
Mexico's president has criticized the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for setting up anonymous tip lines in the country.
Mexico's president has blasted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after it set up anonymous tip lines in the country, accusing American officials of “interference” and not doing enough to fight fentanyl and corruption inside their own borders.
President Claudia Sheinbaum, in harsh comments Thursday, read excerpts from a new investigation by The Associated Press revealing how the DEA allowed at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills to go unseized as it spent eight months tracking a drug trafficking ring flooding the Southwest with deadly drugs.
“The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot,” Sheinbaum said, pointing to the AP report.
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