Mexican police investigate body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran prepares for World Cup

Mexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for its upcoming World Cup match against New Zealand.

Mexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for its upcoming World Cup match against New Zealand.

Officials said they found the corpse on Friday in a parking lot across from Tijuana's Estadio Caliente stadium. The body was inside a bag in the trunk of a gray vehicle, which was opened by police due to its pungent smell. Panoramic view of Estadio Caliente on May 25, 2026 in Tijuana, Mexico. Iran Football Federation announced they will base their 2026 World Cup camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

Iran's national squad is using Tijuana as its base during the World Cup due to visa delays, as well as travel restrictions imposed on the team's administrative staff and coaches. The team will travel to Los Angeles next week for its first group stage match against New Zealand's All Whites.

Tijuana is one of Mexico's 10 most violent cities, according to the Citizen's Council of Public Security, a Mexican think tank that makes an annual listing of murder rates in Mexico. Last year, the city government recorded 1,219 homicides in a city of more than 2.3 million residents, noting a 32% reduction from the number of murders recorded in the city in 2024. Tijuana is located along Mexico's Pacific coast, next to the U.S. border.

The area has long been used by criminal groups to smuggle drugs and has recently hosted thousands of migrants who have been denied entry into the United States. Beloved WABC Anchor Bill Ritter steps away from the anchor desk; reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexican police investigate body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran prepares for World CupMexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran’s national team has been training for its upcoming World Cup match against New Zealand.

Read more »

Mexican police investigate body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran prepares for World CupOfficials said they found the corpse on Friday in a parking lot across from Tijuana’s Estadio Caliente stadium

Read more »

Body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran team is training for World CupMexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for the World Cup.

Read more »

Mexican police investigate body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran prepares for World CupMexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for its upcoming World Cup match against New Zealand.

Read more »