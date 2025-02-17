Mexican Peso Soars as US Dollar Tumbles on Dismal Retail Sales

The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened significantly against the US Dollar (USD) this week, driven by a weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report and expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The report fueled concerns about a slowdown in the US economy, pushing the USD lower and boosting the MXN.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened on Friday, poised to close the week with gains exceeding 1% against the US Dollar (USD). This rally was fueled by a disappointing US Retail Sales report that sent the USD tumbling to its lowest point this year, as indicated by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD/MXN exchange rate settled at 20.32, marking a 0.39% decline.

The session's primary driver was US economic data, which overshadowed concerns about potential reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Despite the lack of immediate tariff implementation, the dismal January Retail Sales figures raised fears of a deeper economic slowdown in the United States. The report highlighted a reduction in consumer spending attributed to high interest rates, prompting investors to anticipate a 43.5 basis point easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), according to Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) data. While the Federal Reserve reported an improvement in Industrial Production for January, it failed to halt the USD's decline during the North American trading session. The Mexican economic calendar remained quiet. Next week, USD/MXN traders will closely monitor the release of Retail Sales, minutes from the Banco de Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy meeting, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter of 2024. Further influencing the USD/MXN dynamic is the potential for Mexico's automobile industry to face challenges due to trade disagreements with the US. The possibility of US tariffs on Mexican-made cars could weigh on the Mexican economy, which is projected to contract in the final quarter of 2024. The divergence in monetary policy between Banxico and the Fed, with the latter likely to maintain rates steady while Banxico targets another 50-basis point rate cut, favors further USD/MXN appreciation. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD's performance against a basket of currencies, dipped from 107.12 to 106.68, contributing to the USD/MXN's downward trend. Trade disputes between the US and Mexico remain a factor to watch. While the two nations have found common ground recently, a 30-day pause in negotiations exists, and tensions could resurface towards the end of February. From a technical standpoint, USD/MXN has breached the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 20.45, paving the way for a test of the 20.25 area, ahead of the 100-day SMA at 20.23. Further downward movement could occur if sellers overcome these levels, potentially targeting the psychological 20.00 figure. Conversely, for buyers to regain control, they must clear key resistance levels like the January 17 high of 20.90, the 21.00 figure, and the year-to-date (YTD) high of 21.29





