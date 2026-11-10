Mexican Navy Arrests CJNG Leader R2 After Fierce Jalisco Shootout

Mexican Navy forces arrested Rafael R2 Alvarez Ayala, leader of the Rs cell, following a deadly shootout in Zapopan, Jalisco. This key development targets the Cartel Jalisco New Generation and removes a wanted terrorist from the streets.

Mexican security forces have successfully arrested Rafael "R2" Alvarez Ayala, the current leader of the "Rs" cell within the Cartel Jalisco New Generation ( CJNG), during a high-intensity operation in the western state of Jalisco. The arrest occurred on Sunday in the municipality of Zapopan, where the Mexican Navy executed a large-scale deployment to capture the feared crime boss. During the operation, a fierce shootout ensued, resulting in Alvarez sustaining multiple gunshot wounds that required immediate medical attention at a local hospital under heavy guard.

Details of the Zapopan Naval Operation

Mexico's Navy infantrymen tracked Alvarez to a restaurant in Zapopan after receiving intelligence to serve an arrest warrant. Upon the troops' arrival at the location, his personal security forces engaged in a violent clash with authorities. The confrontation escalated into a fierce shootout where one naval infantryman sustained a minor injury from a gunshot. In response to the aggression, Alvarez also suffered various gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire.

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Following the cessation of hostilities, military personnel rushed the injured Alvarez to a nearby hospital. While he remains under heavy guard for medical treatment, authorities secured the scene and took into custody nineteen of his gunmen and close allies. This decisive action by the Mexican Navy dismantled the immediate operational capability of the Rs cell in that specific location and removed its leadership from the streets of Jalisco.

Background on the Rs Cell Leadership

Rafael "R2" Alvarez Ayala assumed control of the Rs faction following the earlier apprehension of his brother, Ramon Angeles "R1" Alvarez Ayala. Mexican troops arrested R1 earlier this year, which triggered the succession that placed R2 in charge of the cell. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico's Attorney General's Office, the newly arrested leader faces numerous serious charges, including organized crime, drug trafficking, and weapons violations.

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His criminal history is extensive and includes a prior conviction for terrorist activities. The terrorist was arrested and jailed in 2014 and again in 2022. However, due to what authorities describe as suspicious circumstances within Mexico's legal system, he managed to regain his freedom before this latest arrest. His return to leadership highlights the persistent challenges the Mexican government faces in maintaining long-term incarceration of high-profile cartel figures.

Connection to Carlos Manzo Murder Case

A significant factor in the pursuit of Alvarez Ayala is his alleged involvement in the murder of Carlos Manzo, a mayor from the state of Michoacan. Manzo gained national fame for his open confrontation with cartels and for publicly calling for them to be officially designated as terrorists by the Mexican government. Alvarez is wanted for several crimes directly linked to this high-profile homicide.

The murder of a sitting mayor who actively fought organized crime sends a severe message about the level of violence and intimidation employed by the Cartel Jalisco New Generation. Authorities view the arrest of the individual responsible for such an act as a critical step in dismantling the terror infrastructure that has threatened public officials and citizens in the region. This charge alone places him at the center of a major national security concern.

Official Response and Next Steps

Mexico's top security official, Omar Garcia Harfuch, publicly announced the arrest on social media, marking it as a significant victory for national security efforts. The operation involved a coordinated effort by multiple agencies, ensuring that the arrest was executed with precision despite the armed resistance encountered. The immediate focus is now on securing the evidence and processing the nineteen additional arrests made during the raid in Zapopan.

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The long-term impact of this arrest extends to the structural stability of the Cartel Jalisco New Generation. By removing a key leader like Alvarez, authorities aim to disrupt the command chain and reduce the cartel's operational efficiency. The situation remains under strict control as medical personnel treat the injured suspects and investigators build their cases against the entire cell leadership. The successful apprehension demonstrates the continued reach of Mexican security forces in combating organized crime.