Mexican National Sylvestre Ramos Sentenced to 5 Years for Everett Drug Trafficking

Sylvestre Ramos receives five years in prison for leading a drug operation in Everett. Officials seized large quantities of fentanyl and cash, with removal to Mexico ordered.

Sylvestre Ramos, a 36-year-old Mexican national, was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a significant drug trafficking operation in Everett. The sentencing follows a comprehensive year-long investigation that uncovered Ramos operating a stash house and distributing lethal substances across the region. U.S. District Judge Jamal S. Whitehead handed down the prison term, alongside a mandatory four-year period of supervised release after his incarceration.

The Core Mechanism of the Drug Operation

Law enforcement agencies discovered Ramos tending to a drug stash house in Everett on October 28, 2025. During the arrest, officers located more than eight kilograms of fentanyl alongside a pellet gun. The investigation revealed that Ramos was not merely a passive participant but actively managed the distribution of deadly narcotics for a larger criminal organization. Judge Whitehead ordered that Ramos will likely be removed to Mexico immediately following his release from the federal prison system.

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The scale of the illegal operation became fully apparent during the execution of the arrest warrant. Federal authorities described the defendant as illegally residing in the United States while guarding and distributing staggering amounts of deadly drugs. The judicial sentence and the subsequent order for removal were deemed fully appropriate sanctions to address the severity of the crimes committed against the public.

Stakeholder Positions and Seized Contraband Details

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd highlighted the massive volume of narcotics removed from the streets due to the arrest operation. Floyd stated that authorities seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and 34 kilograms of fentanyl powder. This intervention prevented these lethal substances from reaching local communities, showcasing the critical nature of the multi-agency effort.

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Beyond the primary fentanyl seizure, law enforcement confiscated additional dangerous substances during the takedown. Officers seized 3.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately one kilogram of heroin, and 8.7 kilograms of cocaine. The financial proceeds of this illicit trade were also captured, with more than $140,000 in cash seized at the scene. This cash represented direct proceeds from the drug sales orchestrated by Ramos and his associates.

Evidence gathered during the investigation included photographic documentation of Ramos making specific drug deliveries. One documented incident occurred on June 12, 2025, when Ramos delivered two pounds of methamphetamine to a law enforcement officer. A side-by-side photo of Sylvestre Ramos during this 2025 drug deal was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the case file.

Multi-Agency Collaboration and Immediate Consequences

The successful takedown of the Everett drug ring required coordination among numerous local and federal agencies. The Seattle Police Department, North Sound Metro, and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office all participated in the effort. Additional support came from the Washington State Patrol, the Centralia Police Department, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

The King County Sheriff's Office and the specialized Valley SWAT team also played integral roles in the operation. The Valley SWAT team is comprised of officers from the Renton, Federal Way, Kent, Auburn, Tukwila, Des Moines, and Port of Seattle police departments. This extensive coalition ensured that the suspect was apprehended safely and that the significant quantity of contraband was secured without further risk to the public.

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Following the five-year prison sentence, the immediate consequence for Sylvestre Ramos will be his removal from the United States. The Department of Justice emphasized that the combination of incarceration and deportation serves as a strong deterrent against similar illicit activities. The case stands as a testament to the effectiveness of sustained investigations into large-scale drug trafficking networks operating within the Pacific Northwest.