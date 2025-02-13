Mexican Mother Faces Deportation Fear, Chooses Return Home

Maria, a mother of two American-born children, has lived and worked in the U.S. for over 18 years. Facing the possibility of deportation under President Trump's executive order, she made the difficult decision to return to Mexico. The Mexican Consulate's 'Drive Home List' program will help ease her transition.

Maria, a mother who wished to remain anonymous out of fear, revealed that she has lived and worked in the United States for over 18 years. Despite her efforts to rectify her immigration status, she has been unsuccessful. President Donald Trump's executive order concerning mass deportations has instilled fear among many individuals without legal immigration status. Maria, originally from the state of Michoacán, spent nearly two decades pursuing the American dream, working in the fields.

As a mother of two children born in the U.S., she now contemplates the arduous journey back to her homeland, hoping to start anew. While she plans to permanently reside in Mexico, Maria is determined to take as much of her belongings as possible. 'Well, everything I bought, my televisions, my refrigerator and maybe my car. The truth is not much and if I take everything with me because I don't think I will return, I have my house there and I plan to stay there,' Maria shared. For individuals like Maria, the Mexican Consulate, across all its offices in the United States, offers the 'Drive Home List' program. This program allows Mexican citizens residing abroad to import their household belongings free of import duties. Maria's decision to return to Mexico, however, does not diminish her love for her children. She acknowledges that when they reach adulthood, she will fully support their choice if they wish to return to the United States. 'I think that when they come of age they will return, not me, I will stay in my country,' Maria stated





