Mexican forces arrest Izidro Meza, key Beltran Leyva Cartel leader, in Guasave following intense shootout. Extradition to U.S. expected amid political fallout.

Mexican military forces executed a high-profile operation on Friday night in Guasave, Sinaloa, resulting in the arrest of Izidro Meza Flores, a powerful leader of the Beltran Leyva Cartel. Acting on specific intelligence provided by the United States, troops raided multiple locations linked to Meza, who is also known by the alias Chapo. The raid ended a period of relative quiet for the cartel leader, who had built a formidable private army and avoided the open warfare plaguing other major Sinaloa organizations.

High-Intensity Raid and Shootout Details

The arrest operation triggered a massive armed response from Meza's gunmen, who were specially trained and equipped with armored vehicles. Mexican forces, utilizing both ground troops and helicopter support, overwhelmed the resistance in a fierce shootout. Social media videos captured the intensity of the clash, which involved armored trucks and heavy gunfire. Authorities reported no casualties among the military personnel during the operation.

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During the conflict, an armored truck filled with gunmen caught fire and was destroyed. The occupants of the vehicle died in the blaze, though the exact number of fatalities among the gunmen remains unconfirmed by official military sources. Once Meza was secured, he reportedly contacted his remaining fighters, instructing them to stand down and emphasizing the risks posed to women and children in the area.

Strategic Position in Sinaloa Conflict

Izidro Meza had long maintained a strategic distance from the ongoing violent turf war between the Chapitos and Mayos factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. However, his stance shifted when the Chapitos attempted to expand into territories controlled by Meza's operations. This decision aligned the Beltran Leyva Cartel with the Mayos faction, turning Meza's specialized gunmen into decisive actors in the regional conflict.

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His involvement helped bring the broader Sinaloa conflict to a stalemate, weakening both major factions while allowing Meza to consolidate power. Despite his avoidance of direct confrontation with the Sinaloa leadership for years, Meza had developed a feared reputation across Mexico through his disciplined forces and military-grade equipment. His arrest is considered a significant blow to the Beltran Leyva Cartel, which was once one of the most dominant criminal organizations in the country.

Political Fallout and Extradition Plans

Following the operation, Mexican security official Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed the capture of Meza and his second-in-command. The arrestee was transported to Mexico City, where he faces imminent extradition proceedings to the United States. The move marks one of the most significant law enforcement successes in recent months, targeting the upper echelons of a major drug trafficking organization.

The arrest has also ignited political controversy regarding potential financial ties between criminal organizations and state officials. Former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca made allegations on social media, claiming that Meza provided cash donations to current Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal and Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. These accusations add another layer of complexity to the aftermath of the raid, drawing attention to the intersection of high-level crime and regional politics.