Mexican Judge Luis Benitez Alcantara Arrested in Colombia Over $2 Million Bribe

US charges allege Mexican Federal Judge Luis Benitez Alcantara accepted bribes to release Canadian drug trafficker Andrew Clark in Mexico City before extradition to the US.

Authorities in Colombia have arrested a Mexican federal judge on United States charges that accuse him of accepting a two million dollar bribe to secure the release of a high-profile Canadian drug lord. The forty-nine-year-old Luis Benitez Alcantara was taken into custody by Colombian police working in close cooperation with the US government. He currently faces a nine-count indictment related to helping wealthy criminal organizations evade justice through judicial corruption.

The Bribery Scheme And Release Mechanism

According to the US prosecutors who filed the indictment, the corruption scheme began in 2024 when representatives of Andrew Clark approached the Mexican judge with cash. Clark, who is thirty-six years old, served as the number two figure in the Ryan Wedding Organization, a massive drug trafficking network. The judge allegedly accepted two million dollars in direct payment from the criminal organization in exchange for manipulating the legal proceedings against Clark.

Also read Mexican judge accused in US with taking $2 million bribe in international drug trafficking case

The financial transfers occurred between November and February 2025. During this period, individuals associated with Clark moved a total of two million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars to various Mexican officials. This sum included the specific two million dollar payment made directly to Judge Alcantara to guarantee his cooperation in the case. The funds were clearly designated to influence the outcome of the extradition hearing.

Within one day of receiving the illicit payment, Judge Alcantara exercised his authority as the presiding federal judge in Mexico City to release Clark on bond. He issued a formal order for the drug trafficker to be set free, effectively nullifying the legal custody he was supposed to maintain during the extradition process. This rapid release was the immediate result of the bribery agreement.

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Stakeholder Positions And Criminal Backgrounds

Andrew Clark operated as a central figure in the Ryan Wedding Organization, which ran a large-scale drug empire responsible for moving significant quantities of cocaine into both the United States and Canada. While Ryan Wedding ran the organization independently, he maintained close operational relations with various Mexican drug cartels. Clark served as the second-in-command, facilitating the logistics and distribution networks that connected Canadian suppliers with American consumers.

The original legal trouble began when Mexican authorities arrested Andrew Clark in October 2024. At that time, Clark faced extradition to the United States on serious charges including drug trafficking conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder. The case was assigned to Luis Benitez Alcantara, who was serving as a federal judge in Mexico City at the time. As the official overseeing the process, Alcantara had the power to delay, expedite, or halt the extradition proceedings entirely.

The United States government formally initiated the extradition process in November. However, Clark associates immediately began funneling money to Mexican officials to stop the process. The payment of the two million dollar bribe to Judge Alcantara was the critical step that allowed the criminal organization to bypass the judicial system temporarily. The money was intended to corrupt the official tasked with ensuring Clark faced justice.

Real-World Impact And Justice System Response

Despite the bribery and subsequent release, the judicial corruption did not allow Clark to escape justice permanently. Days after Clark was released on bond, the United States government was able to rearrest him. Law enforcement agencies successfully tracked the fugitive and secured his custody once again. This rapid re-apprehension demonstrates the extensive international cooperation between US and Mexican authorities in combating drug trafficking.

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Clark was eventually extradited to the United States, where he remains in federal custody awaiting trial for his original charges. The US government is now pursuing the extradition of Judge Alcantara from Colombia so he can stand trial for his role in the conspiracy. The judge is currently held in Colombian custody pending these international legal proceedings.

The arrest of Luis Benitez Alcantara highlights the ongoing efforts by the United States to dismantle corrupt networks that facilitate drug trafficking across borders. The case underscores the specific mechanisms used by criminal organizations to bribe judicial officials and the international response required to prosecute such crimes. This development serves as a critical update in the long-standing effort to bring down the Ryan Wedding Organization and its associated cartel connections.