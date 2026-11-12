Mexican Police Escort God With Us Migrant Caravan to U.S. Border as Embassy Denies Entry

Mexican authorities provide police escorts and shelter to the God With Us migrant caravan as it travels toward the U.S. border despite strict immigration enforcement.

Mexican government forces have launched a coordinated operational strategy to facilitate the movement of the " God With Us" migrant caravan, deploying active police escorts and securing municipal shelter for participants. This logistical support allows the group, which now numbers between 800 and 1,000 individuals, to traverse southern Mexico with official protection as they head toward Mexico City and eventually the United States border. Breitbart News Foundation has independently verified the presence of police vehicles guiding these migrants along their daily routes, marking a significant and visible deviation from the state's handling of previous migrant movements.

The level of assistance provided by Mexican authorities represents a stark contrast to earlier caravan efforts, where government involvement was either entirely absent or went unnoticed by the public. Officials are permitting this large group to sleep in municipal auditoriums and other large venues located throughout southern Mexico. This open assistance includes not only secure overnight accommodations but also safe passage through various cities, signaling a distinct shift in how the Mexican state is managing this specific flow of cross-border migration.

Also read American girl, 7, killed during Mexican cartel operation; mother blames police helicopter: report

This particular movement is the third caravan of its kind to traverse Mexico and stands as the first to depart following the recent November election results. During those elections, most contested seats were won by the Democratic Party, leading to speculation about potential policy shifts in border management. However, the U.S. government has explicitly stated that these political outcomes have not altered existing immigration policies or enforcement laws. Officials emphasize that changes in the political landscape of either Mexico or the United States do not affect the current strict enforcement of border regulations.

The United States has maintained a firm and unyielding stance against the entry of this migrant group through direct official communications on social media platforms. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has posted clear messages clarifying that the vast majority of individuals in the "God With Us" caravan lack legal pathways to enter the country. These announcements stress that without proper documentation, obtaining legal status in the United States remains impossible under current federal laws. The administration is ensuring the public understands that no special provisions or exemptions have been made for this specific group of travelers.

Advertisement

Migrants plan to continue their journey on foot to Mexico City, following the exact same path taken by previous caravans in this region. In prior instances, these groups have disbanded in Mexico City as individuals seek various modes of transportation to reach the U.S. border independently. The current logistical support from Mexican authorities facilitates this overland trek, but the final leg of the journey remains strictly subject to U.S. immigration enforcement and border controls. Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby from Breitbart News Foundation have documented these developments, noting the tight coordination between local police and the migrant organizers.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation who co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project alongside Brandon Darby and senior management. Brandon Darby serves as the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas, where he also co-founded the Cartel Chronicles initiative. Their reporting provides detailed accounts of the caravan's movements and the Mexican government's response to the evolving situation. The content produced by these outlets is available for licensing to legitimate publishers with large audiences who agree to the established terms, ensuring wide dissemination of these developments.