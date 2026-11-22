Mexico's military arrested Isidro Meza Flores, leader of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, following a major raid in Guasave, Sinaloa. Only 11 people died in the clash involving armored trucks and heavy weapons.

Mexico's federal government confirmed the high-profile arrest of Isidro Meza Flores, the long-standing leader of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, following a massive and chaotic military operation in Guasave, Sinaloa. The raid, which began on Friday night, involved dozens of armored trucks, .50 caliber weapons, and explosives, effectively bringing parts of the state to a temporary standstill. Despite the intense firepower and hours-long shootout that characterized the confrontation, Mexico's Security Cabinet reported surprisingly low casualties, with only four soldiers and seven gunmen killed in the engagement.

High-Tech Arrest Lowers Casualty Count

The limited loss of life underscores the tactical precision and effectiveness of the Mexican troops who collaborated with United States intelligence agencies to track Meza's location. Special forces soldiers formed a tight perimeter to prevent escapes and block reinforcements from cartel allies while moving in to secure the target. This operation targeted the stronghold of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, demonstrating a significant shift in how Mexican authorities conduct raids against high-value cartel leaders who have historically evaded capture.

Also read Mexico detains top cartel boss ‘El Chapo Isidro,’ setting off deadly burst of violence in Sinaloa

Cartel Leader's Strategic Alliances

Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, led the Beltran Leyva Cartel for more than 15 years, distinguishing himself by largely avoiding unnecessary conflict while maintaining an army of highly trained paramilitary troops. These forces were previously feared by rival groups, successfully fighting off incursions from the Cartel Jalisco New Generation and Los Chapitos in recent months. Facing pressure from these competing factions, Meza eventually aligned with the Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, ending his long-standing attempt to remain neutral in the fierce turf war that has plagued the region.

United States Seeks Extradition

The arrest fulfills a long-standing objective for the United States government, which had offered a substantial reward for Meza's capture and issued an extradition warrant. He is wanted in the United States on serious charges including terrorism and drug trafficking, marking a significant victory for American law enforcement efforts in dismantling transnational criminal organizations. The operation highlights the deepening cooperation between US intelligence and Mexican military units in tracking and neutralizing powerful drug lords who operate across borders.

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Political Fallout and Corruption Allegations

Political ramifications emerged quickly after the arrest, with former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca releasing a video alleging that Meza had provided suitcases full of money to current officials. The allegations implicate Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal and Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya, suggesting deep ties between the cartel leadership and state-level political elites. These claims add a complex layer to the political landscape in Mexico, raising questions about corruption and the extent of cartel influence within local governments.

Ongoing Investigations and Fugitive Status

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the allegations, Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya remains a fugitive from the United States Department of Justice, wanted on drug conspiracy and weapons charges. Mexico's government has refused to arrest or extradite him, maintaining a standoff that contrasts sharply with the swift action taken against Meza. The U.S. government has praised the arrest of Meza as evidence of Mexico's increased willingness to actively combat drug cartels, yet the protection of high-ranking political figures remains a point of significant diplomatic friction.