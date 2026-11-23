Mexican authorities capture Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias El Chapo Isidro, in Sinaloa. The operation kills 11 and triggers chaos in Guasave as elites seize the notorious cartel leader.

Notorious Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, widely known by the alias El Chapo Isidro, was arrested on Friday night in the northwestern city of Guasave, located in the state of Sinaloa. The high-profile capture, executed by Mexican intelligence and elite military forces, immediately ignited a violent clash between cartel gunmen and security personnel that left at least 11 people dead.

Arrest Mechanism and Military Tactics

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense reported that the operation relied on stealth and surprise to breach the perimeter around the building where Fausto Isidro Meza Flores was hiding. Authorities described the extraction as extraordinary, noting that armed guards swarmed the target location and rushed the criminal to a vehicle while he was handcuffed with his head down. The team later evacuated the detainees to Mexico City on a Mexican Air Force plane for handover to prosecutors.

Also read Mexico detains top cartel boss ‘El Chapo Isidro,’ setting off deadly burst of violence in Sinaloa

Stakeholder Roles and Criminal Network

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores served as the chief of the Beltran Leyva criminal organization, an ally of the Mayos faction within the powerful Sinaloa Cartel. He later established his own violent group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO). US intelligence noted that his organization controlled drug production and distribution across Mexico and was responsible for importing heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States.

Violent Aftermath and Casualty Count

The arrest triggered widespread panic in Guasave as criminals erected at least 10 roadblocks and set vehicles on fire. The Mexican Defence Ministry confirmed that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed during the ensuing gun battle. A federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted that the chaos was driven by criminals maintaining roadblocks with burning vehicles to block security forces.

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Impacts on Civilians and Sports Events

Dramatic footage captured the immediate impact on civilians, showing a professional baseball game at Kuroda Park stadium halted mid-play. Players from the Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams abandoned the field as helicopters opened fire and sent bullets into the sky. Fans and athletes scrambled for cover while petrol stations and vehicles burned, prompting residents to shelter in place amidst the gunfire.

Legal Consequences and Future Extradition

Meza Flores, who had evaded arrest for over a decade despite a $5 million reward, faces arrest warrants for organized crime and public health offenses. The FBI lists him as one of its ten most wanted fugitives, and the US has issued an extradition order for criminal association. His alleged second-in-command, Germán N, known as Serafin, and financial operator Jose N were also arrested. It remains unclear when the detainees will face extradition to the United States for criminal proceedings.