Mexican Cartels Build Elaborate Tunnel Systems to Smuggle Drugs into the US

Mexican drug cartels are using sophisticated underground tunnels with rail systems to smuggle drugs into the US, posing a major challenge for border security. The DEA says this method is becoming increasingly common, and former agent Michael Brown warns that these tunnels are more than just holes in the ground, they are complex networks.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to halt the flow of illegal drugs into the US, implementing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an estimated 107,941 individuals in the US died from drug-involved overdoses in 2022. \Former DEA Senior Special Agent Michael Brown, currently serving as the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, told Fox News Digital that the agency destroys drug trafficking tunnels to render them impassable. He emphasized that DEA and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel must intensify their investigations into underground tunnels to uncover potential “cover-ups” of the tunnels’ US exits. Brown explained that cartels often build warehouses over the tunnels and disguise them as seemingly ordinary businesses like Joe’s Pizza shop or Jose’s mechanic shop. \Brown stated that if properly managed, federal authorities can identify sources to reveal the tunnels’ locations and possible US connections. He suggested offering incentives to individuals with information, saying, “Instead of trying to recruit an individual, say, ‘We’ll pay you a certain amount of money for information.'” Brown highlighted the significant problem posed by these tunnels, noting that they are not merely simple underground holes but rather intricate “underground cities” equipped with air ducts, office space, weapon caches, and railway tracks. He compared their complexity to the tunnels used by Hamas in Gaza, stating that cartels have more financial resources at their disposal. Brown expressed his belief that the US would not go to the same lengths as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in destroying the tunnels, citing the ethical considerations involved. However, he acknowledged that if the US faced a similar situation to Israel, public attitudes might shift. He stated, “The US would never blow up a school under any circumstances. But if we had a 9/11 every day like Israel, I think American attitudes would change.” Fox News Digital reached out to the DEA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and HSI for comment





