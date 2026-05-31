Mexclart's World Cup Jerseys Blend Soccer Fandom with Mexican Folk Art

Mexican designer Hugo Rosas creates soccer jerseys inspired by papel picado and traditional folk art through his brand Mexclart. Each jersey is crafted to honor pre-Hispanic symbols and cultural celebrations, merging sport with national identity. The artisanal process involves weeks of design and hours of careful sewing, using polyester to achieve a durable yet decorative效果. Since April, about 30 jerseys have been made, reflecting a growing demand as the World Cup approaches. Rosas sees the garments as a way to wear pride in one's roots and share Mexican heritage globally.

In Cuautitlán Izcalli , Mexico, designer Hugo Rosas and his team at Mexclart are reimagining soccer jerseys by weaving in Mexico's rich cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from papel picado -the intricate, perforated paper banners that decorate streets during festivals-and traditional folk art, each jersey becomes a wearable canvas that celebrates national identity.

The process is meticulous: selecting symbols rooted in pre-Hispanic mythology, like Quetzalcoatl, and translating them into fabric designs that can be cut and sewn with precision. Jerseys are made from durable polyester to mimic the delicate structure of paper banners without sacrificing longevity, with each piece taking up to three weeks to design and 8 to 10 hours to craft.

Since launching their World Cup collection in April 2026, the artisans have produced around 30 jerseys, each a fusion of sport, tradition, and pride. For Rosas, the garments are more than apparel; they are a modern armor that lets Mexicans carry their history and passions into the world, honoring ancestors while asserting a vibrant cultural presence on global stages





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Sports Fashion Mexclart Papel Picado Soccer Jerseys Mexican Folk Art World Cup Hugo Rosas Pre-Hispanic Artisanal Cuautitlán Izcalli

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