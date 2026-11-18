MEXC announces the permanent shutdown of its Global Card service on November 18, requiring users to withdraw balances and cancel subscriptions before the deadline.

MEXC Exchange officially announced the discontinuation of its Global Card service, which will cease operations on November 18. This decision marks the end of a payment utility that allowed users to spend cryptocurrency directly. The exchange provided specific instructions to ensure users can manage their funds without loss during this transition period.

MEXC Card Service Shutdown Timeline

The Global Card service will be fully discontinued on November 18, according to the exchange's public announcement. Users must take immediate action to prepare for this deadline. The company cites necessary service adjustments as the primary reason for this closure. This move affects all active cardholders who have not yet managed their remaining balances or recurring payments.

Also read Spider-Man: Brand New Day Arrives on Netflix November 26 in Global Markets

Required User Actions Before Shutdown

MEXC outlines two critical steps for users to complete before the service ends. First, the remaining card balance must be withdrawn using the Withdraw button on the Global Card page. This action sends the funds directly to the user's Fiat account. Second, users must cancel any subscriptions linked to the card or switch them to an alternative payment method. Recurring payments will likely fail if they remain attached to the old card after the shutdown date.

Automatic Refunds And Balance Handling

Users who leave a balance on the Global Card when the service ends will see those funds credited to their Spot account. This automatic refund ensures that users receive their money back without manual intervention. Pending card transactions require time to settle, which is why the snapshot date is set for November 21. This date occurs three days after the official shutdown of the service.

Advertisement

Settlement Period And Additional Refunds

The final amount from the November 21 snapshot will be credited within three business days. Users do not need to take any additional action for this specific batch of funds. Refunds for previous card transactions will be credited to the Fiat account once MEXC receives them from third-party processors. Pending cashback rewards will also be credited automatically according to the original schedule.

Elite Benefits And Record Retention

Elite VVIP users with zero-fee benefits will receive refunds for their eligible fees. However, these fee returns will be credited to their Spot accounts only before December 15. Transaction history, card orders, and cashback records will remain available on the Global Card page for three months after the service ends. Users are advised to save any necessary records before access is restricted.