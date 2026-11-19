Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects multicultural equality and the Great Replacement theory, citing a culture of dominance as incompatible with Danish society and values.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has firmly rejected the concept of multiculturalism, declaring that she opposes a society where all cultures are treated as equal. The Social Democrat leader stated that she will focus on preserving the Danish ethnicity rather than engaging with what she described as population replacement. This stance marks a significant departure from traditional liberal views on immigration and integration in Western Europe.

Frederiksen Opposes Cultural Equalization

Frederiksen explicitly stated that she is not in favor of a multicultural society where cultures are equalized. She identified herself as a European, a Dane, and a resident of Aalborg, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining a strong majority culture within the nation. The prime minister argued that allowing a large population change would undermine the existing social fabric of Denmark.

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She expressed concern about immigration from the Middle East and North Africa, citing a culture of dominance that is incompatible with Danish values. Frederiksen noted that in such societies, women are often treated as second-class citizens and homosexuals are persecuted, while Islam is promoted above the law. Although she acknowledged that some immigrants bring positive contributions, she maintained that this does not alter the overall negative impact of such cultural dominance.

Deportation Hub and Strict Immigration Controls

In addition to her rhetorical shift, Frederiksen is implementing concrete policy measures to control immigration. Denmark is among five EU nations to sign a deportation hub agreement with Rwanda, a move designed to allow for the immediate removal of illegal migrants. This agreement aims to prevent migrants from remaining in the country while their asylum claims are processed, which are often deemed bogus.

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The Danish government has long bucked the trend of mass migration in Europe. In 2019, Frederiksen imposed restrictions on asylum, resulting in refugees being treated as temporary residents rather than being given a clear path to citizenship. This approach contrasts with neighboring countries that have allowed more open pathways for permanent residency and naturalization.

Limits on Chain Migration and Parallel Societies

Copenhagen has also introduced novel measures to limit chain migration, where one migrant brings multiple family members to the country on visas. This practice has been one of the largest drivers of mass and often unskilled migration into Europe. By restricting chain migration, the Frederiksen government aims to reduce the overall volume of newcomers and maintain demographic stability.

Furthermore, the government has introduced the Parallel Society Act to break up ghettos. These areas are defined as places where a high proportion of residents hail from non-Western nations. The act allows authorities to intervene in these communities to prevent the formation of parallel societies that operate outside Danish laws and social norms.

Demographic Concerns Across Europe

Frederiksen's stance aligns with growing concerns about demographic changes in mainland Europe. A top demographer in the United Kingdom warned that the native British population could become a minority by the 2060s, potentially declining by 75 percent over the next 50 years. This forecast highlights the urgency of addressing immigration levels, which remain high in many European nations.

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Similar projections exist for France, where studies suggest the native population could become a minority by 2050 if migration levels continue at their current pace. While increasing native birthrates and limiting immigration could avoid these outcomes, such measures require an open and frank debate that many political leaders have avoided until now.