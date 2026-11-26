On Thanksgiving Eve, Tarik Skubal officially became a Met.

became official Wednesday night after he passed a physical, clearing the way for Skubal to cement himself as the ace of the club’s rotation and invite lofty expectations for his tenure in Queens.

“Tarik is an ace, and we are thrilled that he will be a Met for years to come,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “He is an impressive competitor who has distinguished himself with his talent, drive and leadership. We’re excited to welcome Tarik, his wife Jessica and their children to the organization. Mets fans, we can’t wait for you to watch him pitch.

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”Skubal will be formally introduced as a Met at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at Citi Field, hours before a lockout is expected to begin. The 30-year-old left-hander landed the largest contract ever for a pitcher, both by overall value and average annual value. The deal includes $30 million in deferrals with no opt-outs or option years.