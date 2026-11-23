Tarik Skubal's record $450 million Mets deal features $30 million in deferrals and a $45 million signing bonus as MLB's Dec. 1 labor deadline looms.

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At $50 million a year, the contract shatters Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million pitching record and clears the $43.33 million annual mark owned by Max Scherzer andTarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers reacts after recording the 900th strikeout of his career in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. , on April 7, 2026.

Also read Tarik Skubal, Mets rumors: Now comes the wait

SOME OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL'S BIGGEST SUPERSTARS MIGHT BE ON THE MOVE BEFORE LOCKOUT STARTS Los Angeles refused to match nine years given his three elbow surgeries. Skubal’s payday follows a 2026 season split between Detroit and Los Angeles. After winning two Cy Youngs with the Tigers, he joined the Dodgers in a deadline trade, finishing with 12 wins, 186 strikeouts and a 2.72 ERA.

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Tarik Skubal No. 29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a call at home plate by Tommy Edman No. 25, not pictured, during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 4, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. No opt-outs and a full no-trade clause mean Skubal is locked into Queens for the rest of his prime, whether a salary cap comes next or not.

After fighting through brutal seasons in Queens, the Mets are willing to show, at least through the checkbook, that they're all-in.