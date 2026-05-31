Mets Sweep Marlins 10-1, Move Out of Last Place in NL East

The New York Mets completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 10-1 victory on Sunday, moving out of last place in the NL East. Nolan McLean pitched five innings despite control issues, and Juan Soto hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put the game away. The Mets now head to Seattle for a six-game road trip.

The New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 10-1 victory at Citi Field on Sunday, moving out of last place in the National League East for the first time in weeks.

The win was the Mets fourth straight, matching a season high, and improved their record to 32-28. They now head west for a six-game road trip starting Monday in Seattle, where they will face the Mariners before traveling to San Diego. The Mets have struggled away from home this season with an 11-18 record on the road and have lost seven of their last nine games away from Queens.

This series against the Marlins, who have now lost five in a row and fallen into last place, provided an opportunity for the Mets to gain momentum before a challenging trip. Nolan McLean took the mound for the Mets coming off the two worst starts of his young career. He pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits, but struggled with control, walking a career-high five batters and hitting another.

Despite the free passes, McLean managed to escape trouble multiple times, including a key strikeout with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He was aided by a great running catch from center fielder A.J. Ewing, who slammed into the wall to rob a hit. McLean threw 94 pitches, 52 for strikes, and earned his fourth win of the season.

The Mets offense provided ample support, jumping on Marlins opener John King in the first inning. Rookie Carson Benge led off the game with a 418-foot home run to center field, his first career leadoff homer. The Mets added two more runs in the second inning when Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer off reliever Tyler Bender, giving New York a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins got on the board in the fourth inning when Xavier Edwards drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but the Mets answered back in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Luis Torrens lined a two-run single to right field, scoring Ewing and Brett Baty to extend the lead to 5-1.

The game was effectively put away in the sixth inning when Juan Soto launched a grand slam to left field, his 14th home run of the season. The Mets loaded the bases on three walks and a hit by pitch before Soto delivered his blast. It was the only hit of the inning for the Mets, who showed patience at the plate by drawing four walks in the frame.

The grand slam was Soto's second of the season and gave the Mets a commanding 9-1 lead. They added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Benge. With the sweep, the Mets climbed out of the NL East basement, one game ahead of the Marlins. The team has now won four straight games for the first time since early May.

Manager Buck Showalter praised the team's resilience and ability to capitalize on the Marlins' mistakes. He also noted the importance of getting production from the bottom of the lineup, with Torrens and Baty contributing key hits. The Mets will now face a stiff test on the West Coast, where they will look to improve their road record and continue their climb in the division standings.

The pitching staff will need to maintain its recent form, as the offense has shown signs of coming alive. Sunday's win demonstrated the power of patient at-bats and timely hitting, elements that will be crucial in the coming games. The Mets are hoping to build on this momentum and prove they can compete against top-tier opposition away from home





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