Mets steal key weapon from both Dodgers and Yankees in one $39 million move
A veteran left-handed pitcher is leaving the Dodgers for the Mets, and denying the Yankees a coveted free agent in the process.
Alex Vesia's reported three-year $39 million agreement with the New York Mets did more than bolster the bullpen behind closer Devin Williams. Once the contract is official, the Mets will have robbed a National League rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, of one of their best relief pitchers.
The Dodgers weren't alone in trying to sign the left-hander. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets also took away the New York Yankees' fallback plan once left-hander Adrian Morejon agreed to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Vesia, 30, is 22-14 with a 2.87 ERA in 372 regular season games for the Dodgers and Miami Marlins from 2020-26. He's been even stingier in the postseason — 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 31 career October appearances.
Relatively speaking, $39 million is tiny compared to the $115 million outlay for Morejon, but the gap in demonstrated talent between the top two left-handers on the free agent market is not that great. More news: MLB Names Tarik Skubal In Lawsuit As Mets Announce $450 Million Contract No price is too steep for the Mets, who have been spending their way out of a deep hole after missing the postseason in 2026.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Newsweek
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News