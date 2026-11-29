A veteran left-handed pitcher is leaving the Dodgers for the Mets, and denying the Yankees a coveted free agent in the process.

Alex Vesia's reported three-year $39 million agreement with the New York Mets did more than bolster the bullpen behind closer Devin Williams. Once the contract is official, the Mets will have robbed a National League rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, of one of their best relief pitchers.

The Dodgers weren't alone in trying to sign the left-hander. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets also took away the New York Yankees' fallback plan once left-hander Adrian Morejon agreed to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Vesia, 30, is 22-14 with a 2.87 ERA in 372 regular season games for the Dodgers and Miami Marlins from 2020-26. He's been even stingier in the postseason — 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 31 career October appearances.

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Relatively speaking, $39 million is tiny compared to the $115 million outlay for Morejon, but the gap in demonstrated talent between the top two left-handers on the free agent market is not that great. More news: MLB Names Tarik Skubal In Lawsuit As Mets Announce $450 Million Contract No price is too steep for the Mets, who have been spending their way out of a deep hole after missing the postseason in 2026.