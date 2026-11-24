New York Mets owner Steve Cohen secures Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on a record $450 million deal, aiming to break a long championship drought after missing playoffs.

Owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets have officially secured ace pitcher Tarik Skubal on a nine-year, $450 million contract, marking the largest financial commitment ever made to a pitcher in Major League Baseball history. The announcement arrives as a strategic move by the franchise to halt a prolonged slump that has excluded them from the postseason for two consecutive seasons.

The agreement surpasses the previous record of $325 million set by Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also establishes a new average annual value of $50 million, eclipsing the previous benchmark of $43.33 million held by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. This signing follows the acquisition of Juan Soto on a record $765 million contract in December 2024 and precedes the retention of Francisco Lindor.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

Cohen, who purchased the club in November 2020, has aggressively pursued high-priced stars to revitalize the roster. He is reportedly spending more than $1 billion on a collection of high-value baseball talent that includes the Puerto Rican star Francisco Lindor, the Dominican sensation Juan Soto, and now, the thirty-year-old left-handed ace Tarik Skubal.

The deal serves as an overdue birthday gift to Skubal, who celebrated his thirtieth birthday just two days prior to the announcement. The Mets had finished last in the National League East with a 74-88 record, their worst mark since 2017, prompting this unprecedented financial effort to correct course.

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Skubal arrives as the team attempts to balance its pitching rotation and bullpen needs. He joins a young core that includes Nolan McLean, who finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting with a 3.16 ERA. Skubal is expected to bolster the rotation alongside emerging talents like Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong.

The former Detroit Tigers ace won the American League Cy Young Award in both 2024 and 2025. He posted a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this season before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August. His recent campaign was interrupted by surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow, a period during which he missed time between late April and mid-June.

World Series odds for the 2027 season have risen significantly for the Mets following this news. The organization ranks near the top of the market, trailing only the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees. However, the team must still overcome significant hurdles in the National League East to secure a playoff berth.

The Mets face a steep challenge to catch teams like the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. They also need to close the gap with Washington and Miami, who hold better records. The team aims to leverage Skubal's elite status to return to Citi Field as champions for the first time since 1986.

Despite the massive investment, the team faces uncertainty regarding the future of the salary cap. The collective bargaining agreement is nearing expiration, with owners proposing a cap that players have vowed to reject. A potential lockout is threatened for December, which could impact the 2027 season.

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Current financial figures show the Mets have the second-highest payroll in the sport, subject to the luxury tax. Their projected payroll for 2026 sits well above the proposed cap for 2028, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of this spending spree. Cohen has indicated that winning a World Series within five years of his purchase would be a baseline expectation, not a disappointment.

The front office, led by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, has historically avoided long-term contracts for pitchers. Yet, the aggressive acquisition of Skubal signals a shift in strategy. Stearns previously built a championship roster for the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Mets are now applying similar financial pressure to achieve the same result.

Additional moves include the recent signing of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal. The team also secured center fielder A.J. Ewing on a nine-year, $95 million contract with a club option for 2035. These acquisitions demonstrate that the roster overhaul is ongoing and likely to continue.

The question remains whether investing heavily in a single arm like Skubal is sufficient to break the team's spiral. The Mets still need to address bullpen gaps and lineup health issues that plagued them in previous seasons. Injuries to key players like Lindor and Soto have previously derailed their campaigns.

Cohen has acknowledged that winning in Major League Baseball is more difficult than he anticipated when he bought the club. The deadline he set for himself has passed, and the organization is now under intense scrutiny to deliver a championship. The Skubal deal is the latest chapter in a bold experiment by one of the sport's wealthiest owners.