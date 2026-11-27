New York Mets center fielder A.J. Ewing has officially signed a new contract guaranteeing at least $95 million, keeping him with the team through 2034 following a successful debut season and strong performance in the minor leagues.

Regardless, Ewing’s new contract, which guarantees him at least $95 million, became official Friday, when the 22-year-old signed a deal that is expected to keep him in Queens through at least 2034. before the unknowns of the new CBA“It’s been exciting to watch A.J. come up through our organization and make such an immediate impact on the team,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement after Ewing passed his physical.

“We believe A.J. is a big part of what we’re building in Queens, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll do next. Congratulations to A.J. and his family on this special day. ” After a strong couple of weeks with Double-A Binghamton and just 12 games with Triple-A Syracuse, Ewing was called up last season for a May 12 debut and immediately became a valued contributor. New York Mets center fielder A.J.

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Ewing advances to second base after a two-run RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. He grew defensively, where he played a strong center field and had the ability to move around , stole 25 bases in 120 games and was up and down offensively, finishing with a .252 average, 11 home runs and a .700 OPS.