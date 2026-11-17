The New York Mets selected top prospect Jefferson Rojas to their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 deadline, while designating Dylan Ross for assignment and agreeing to a major league contract with Chayce McDermott for 2027.

The New York Mets selected their top prospect, Jefferson Rojas, to their 40-man major-league roster, the team announced Tuesday evening. The 21-year-old infielder was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in July for Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor.

He is among the top prospects in all of baseball and could realistically make his MLB debut at some point during the 2027 season, if there is a season. Adding Rojas to the 40-man roster was a necessity. Major League Baseball had a 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday to finalize rosters, and those left off it would have been in danger of being claimed by another team in a potential Rule 5 draft later this winter.

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Rojas Statistical Performance Highlights

Rojas, 21, represented the Mets haul for Holmes and Tyrone Taylor from the Cubs in August. The shortstop, third baseman and second baseman hit .274 with an .843 OPS, 27 home runs and 21 steals across 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse with six games left in the season, slashing .308/.345/.692 with three home runs. Of course, there very well might not be a Rule 5 draft this offseason.

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It is scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego, eight days after the league likely locks out its players. There is a potential downside that the Mets will have to deal with simply because there is no other option. If there is a lockout, Rojas will not be able to do any developmental work with the organization, including participating in minor-league games.

The Mets also designated right-hander Dylan Ross for assignment and agreed to a major league contract with right-hander Chayce McDermott for the 2027 season. McDermott, 28, was acquired from the Dodgers for Ben Rortvedt in a smaller deal at the trade deadline and made three appearances with the Mets. In another move Tuesday, the Mets signed left-hander Justin King to a two-year minor league deal, a source confirmed, with an invitation to big league camp.

McDermott Ross Contract Details Explained

The 28-year-old reliever had been in the Marlins organization, spending most of last season at Triple-A, where he had a 5.17 ERA but struck out 51 in 37 innings. Rojas dives safely into home during a spring training game last season for the Cubs. He was later shipped to the Mets in the Clay Holmes trade before the midseason deadline. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.