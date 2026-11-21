The New York Mets have made a record-breaking opening offer to free agent ace Tarik Skubal worth just under $400 million over nine years, according to MLB Network Radio analyst Jim Duquette. The deal would shatter the largest pitching contract in MLB history.

The New York Mets have submitted a monumental nine-year contract offer worth just under $400 million to superstar free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal, a proposal that instantly establishes the thirty-year-old southpaw as the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history. This record-breaking offer was first reported by MLB Network Radio analyst and former Mets general manager Jim Duquette, signaling an unprecedented level of financial commitment from the organization to secure Skubal's elite talent. The deal would bestow an average annual value of approximately $44.4 million, shattering the existing benchmark of $43.3 million previously held by future Hall of Fame aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Such a staggering initial financial proposal underscores the immense priority the Mets have placed on adding a dominant ace to their roster as they look to rebound from a disappointing campaign. The sheer magnitude of the offer firmly supports the widespread industry belief that New York is currently the favorite to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner before the deadline.

The Mets organization reportedly left a Monday meeting impressed by Skubal, who recently turned thirty on Friday, indicating strong mutual interest and a smooth negotiation process. While New York holds the leading edge, Skubal has maintained active discussions with several other major league clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers remain a serious contender in this race, particularly because they had previously acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline and already have a rapport with the pitcher. Additionally, New York Post reporter Jon Heyman revealed that Skubal held a virtual Zoom meeting with an unidentified fifth team on Wednesday, suggesting that the decision-making process is complex and involves multiple high-profile suitors vying for his services. Despite these competing interests, the scale of the Mets' offer distinguishes them as the most aggressive bidder in the market.

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The Mets' aggressive pursuit of Skubal is driven by a critical need to overhaul a starting rotation that includes young pitchers like Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton. New York finished last in the National League East with a disappointing seventy-four-win, eighty-eight-loss record during the 2026 season, highlighting the urgent necessity for a top-tier veteran presence. Skubal fits this profile perfectly, offering a proven track record of dominance that could immediately elevate the team's competitive standing. Owner Steve Cohen demonstrated this commitment by meeting with Skubal in California last week, and further reports from the New York Post suggest that Cohen is fully dedicated to securing the pitcher's signature. This high-level involvement from ownership signals that the front office views Skubal not just as an addition, but as the cornerstone of their future pitching strategy.

Skubal has established himself as one of baseball's most dominant pitchers over the past three seasons, accumulating accolades that justify the historic nature of the contract offer. During the 2025 season, he posted a stellar thirteen-win, six-loss record with a remarkable 2.21 earned run average over 195 and one-third innings, earning him his first Cy Young Award. He followed that success by winning the award again in 2026, where he split the season between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles, compiling a combined twelve-win, seven-loss record with a 2.72 ERA in twenty-six starts and 158 and two-thirds innings. His performance in 2024 was equally impressive, as the two-time All-Star recorded an eighteen-win, four-loss record with a 2.39 ERA in 192 innings, consistently demonstrating his ability to perform at an elite level across different team contexts. These statistics highlight a pitcher who has been virtually unhittable and capable of carrying a heavy workload with exceptional efficiency.

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Since the start of 2024, Skubal has maintained a remarkable 2.42 earned run average and a 0.92 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) figure, along with the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio of any qualified starting pitcher at an impressive 6.89. He has thrown only 925 and one-third career innings, meaning he carries very little physical wear and tear on his arm, which is a significant advantage for a team considering a long-term investment. Despite his youth and low mileage, some teams may still hesitate to commit to a massive nine-year deal due to his medical history. Skubal missed thirty-eight days in May and June after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, a procedure that required a brief recovery period. He successfully returned from the injured list in June and posted a 2.73 ERA in nineteen starts for the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers for the remainder of that season, proving that the surgery did not hinder his performance or durability.

The timeline for Skubal's decision appears to be accelerating, with industry insiders predicting a swift resolution to the free agency saga. New York Post reporter Jon Heyman anticipated that Skubal will sign before the looming December 1 lockout, while ESPN reporter Jeff Passan predicted that the pitcher will sign much sooner. This consensus among prominent baseball journalists suggests that the negotiation phase is nearing its end and that a final agreement could be announced in the coming days. The Mets are now in a strong position to capitalize on their substantial offer and the personal connection established during the owner's meeting. Securing Skubal would not only break financial records but also signal a new era of ambition and competitiveness for the New York Mets as they aim to compete for a championship in the near future.