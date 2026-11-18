Slowly but surely, New York Mets fans have gotten their hopes up that Tarik Skubal will be donning the orange and blue when it's all said and done. After all,

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal reacts after giving up a walk to the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter all, it's hard to blame them with the amount of optimism that has been spread in recent days. On November 12, as the GM Meetings were wrapping up in Las Vegas, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said his takeaway was that "After hearing all of this news, how can Mets fans possibly not get their hopes up? Well, there's one recent report that dampens the mood.

Also read Tarik Skubal Down to Mets and Blue Jays as Six Teams Pursue Ace

Passan reaffirmed the sentiment that the Mets' meeting with Skubal went well, noting that the two-time Cy Young Award winner came away "impressed" and that New York is still viewed as the favorite. However, there's a difference between being the favorite and the overwhelming favorite. Passan emphasized that to "call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal's market.

". Toronto has consistently been in the thick of the race for the biggest free agents in the last several offseasons. With pockets arguably as deep as Steve Cohen's, the Blue Jays could hypothetically offer a similar deal to the one the Mets make. That could effectively negate the Mets' perceived advantage of being able to offer the left-hander the most money.

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The possibility of New York ending up in a bidding war with the Blue Jays was also raised by ESPN's Buster Olney, who reported that some involved in Skubal's negotiations Then, of course, you can't rule out the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also met with Skubal on Tuesday. The expectation surrounding the Dodgers is that, despite wanting Skubal, they may not be willing to offer him the long-term contract the star pitcher desires.

However, we've seen with past free agents how Los Angeles can turn the tide with just one phone call. Although they may not appear as favorites now, that could change. Even the San Diego Padres can't be completely discounted. Passan noted that they, too, have a meeting with Skubal scheduled for later this week.

San Diego already has several long-term contracts on its books, making the possibility of signing Skubal difficult to imagine. However, the Padres are under new ownership with Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, who may want to make an immediate statement. All of this is to say that although Mets fans have every right to be excited about the possibility of Skubal signing, it's still far from a done deal.

As more information comes out over the coming days and weeks, we will find out just how much of a favorite the Mets are. Thomas Kelson is a writer for Mets On SI, having covered the team for multiple publications over several years with a focus on in-depth analysis. He is a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, specializing in Sports Journalism.

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Thomas has also covered Major League Baseball and other major sports throughout his career, with his work appearing in Athlon Sports, Men's Journal and Just Baseball.