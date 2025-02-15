Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Faces Uncertainty at Spring Training

Tylor Megill, a New York Mets pitcher, is vying for a spot in the team's starting rotation during spring training. Despite his slimmed-down appearance, Megill remains focused on securing a consistent role with the major league club. His previous experience bouncing between the Mets and Triple-A Syracuse has prepared him for the possibility of beginning the season in the minors, but he ultimately aims to make a significant impact at the MLB level.

Tylor Megill has noticeably slimmed down this offseason, though he claims the weight loss is minimal. 'That's what everyone is saying, that I look skinnier, but I haven't lost weight,' Megill said. 'Maybe like five pounds. That's about it. I guess I just leaned out.' Megill's spring training routine often involves arriving without a guaranteed spot on the Mets' roster, typically filling a rotation depth role.

Injuries to other starting pitchers have been his usual pathway to breaking camp with the team. This year, he finds himself behind Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Griffin Canning in the seemingly established pecking order for a six-man rotation. With a minor league option remaining, Megill is adopting a pragmatic approach, understanding that even if he doesn't begin the season with the Mets, opportunities will arise. 'I am used to it, but it’s not something I want to be doing,' Megill said of the back-and-forth between Triple-A Syracuse and the Mets. 'I want to be starting every five days or six days in the big leagues, not the minor leagues. Obviously, in ways, it sucks being in Triple-A, but at the same time, you can’t be down about it, can’t pout about it. You still have to go about your business and work, stay positive and help others around you. It’s about you and your career, but at the same time, too, it’s about trying to help others get better.' Megill's strongest performances came during his final six starts with the team last August after returning from Syracuse. 'I threw a lot of strikes and started going deeper into games, which is good,' Megill said. 'It’s always been my goal to go as deep as possible and try to figure that out at Triple-A. Obviously, it translated when I got back. The pitch count was way lower. Finishing up the fifth and then being able to go into the sixth and finish the sixth inning. That has always been my problem, the fifth and sixth innings. When I came back, the fifth and sixth innings were completely different.' On Friday, Megill threw two innings of live batting practice and surrendered a homer to Brett Baty. Manager Carlos Mendoza has already spoken with Megill about the possibility of beginning the season with Syracuse. 'He is competing — that is what we told him,' Mendoza said. 'Make sure you get ready, and we’ll see what happens. He is going to make a lot of starts for us.





