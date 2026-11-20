He was found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Dallas.

, has died at 43. Broadway was found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, and his cause of death is being investigated.

The Dallas police department toldthey responded to a call from someone who discovered his body around 6:40 p.m. Broadway joined the Chicago White Sox in 2005, playing parts of three seasons with the team before joining the Mets in 2009. After finishing his MLB career with a 2-2 record and 39 strikeouts, he played with the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league system before retiring. He acted in the 2016 movie.

Also read Bret Broadway, Former MLB Pitcher Turned Actor, Dies at 46

The Texas native took an acting class in November 2010 and “fell in love with it over the next few months and decided I was done with baseball,” he said in a. More recently, he coached with Canes Baseball, a program that prepares high school players to compete at the collegiate level. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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