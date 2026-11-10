Mets need to go all in for Tarik Skubal despite all the reasons not to

The Mets almost have to do what history indicates they should not.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Los Angeles.

LAS VEGAS — The Mets almost have to do what history indicates they should not. They have to push to win for Tarik Skubal because they are Steve Cohen’s team and have the money and a gaping need and Skubal is an ideal answer to top their rotation.

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He would make it easier to slot Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and whomever else the Mets enlist to fill out a rotation behind him. from Queens and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Mets. You know, how it was going to be easier to construct a dynamic lineup around Juan Soto, with the fringe benefit being that for the first time in their history outbidding the Yankees for a star was going to make New York a Mets town.

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But here are the Mets in the aftermath of a second straight year as the majors’ most disappointing team, a depth reached, in part, because David Stearns kept trying to problem-solve with financial half-measures, including in the rotation.