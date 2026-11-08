Mets Must Have Concrete Backup Plan at First Base With Ty France Buzz Heating Up

If there’s one position, outside the starting rotation, that New York Mets fans want David Stearns and Steve Cohen to address this offseason, it’s first base. F

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France is getting interest from other clubs in free agency, which could derail the New York Mets' first base plans.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If there’s one position, outside the starting rotation, that New York Mets fans want David Stearns and Steve Cohen to address this offseason, it’s first base. First base was a mess for the Amazins this season. Jorge Polanco was supposed to be the answer to Pete Alonso’s departure,.

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This led to New York using a rotation of multiple players at first base, including Jared Young, who showed promise in the second half of the 2026 campaign. If you asked Mets fans who they would want at first base next season, a solid faction would say veteran Ty France, who is coming off a good season offensively and defensively with the San Diego Padres.

The 32-year-old infielder hit .295 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 72 RBI, and a .865 OPS. And defensively, France had a .997 field percentage and an impressive 15 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average, which speaks volume to how good he was at first in 2026. The last time France slugged 20 or more home runs in a season was in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, the same year he was named an All-Star.

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That being said, the veteran infielder is apparently a hot commodity, which isn’t good news for the Mets. If France’s market moves quickly, the Mets will need to have a backup plan ready to go. That doesn’t mean New York shouldn’t put forth its best offer for the veteran, but if he decides to go elsewhere, Stearns needs to pivot quickly. Jake Bauers, Josh Bell, and Alec Bohm.

Bauers is the best name in that bunch, as he’s coming off an outstanding regular season and World Series run with the Brewers. However, the 31-year-old lefty doesn’t fit what the Mets want at first base. , the Mets want "a right-handed bat, as either an everyday option or as a platoon option with Jared Young.

" Looking at the trade market, hypothetical options such as Jake Burger, Royce Lewis, Spencer Torkelson, and Christian Walker fit what the Mets want. However, the price to acquire those first basemen will vary. Lewis is intriguing because of his power potential, but he’s struggled to stay healthy in his young career. And if you’re the Mets, you may notBut one thing we know for sure is the Mets can’t go into 2027 with an unsettled first base position.

We’ll see if New York is one of those teams jockeying for France’s services, and if not, what else they have up their sleeve.