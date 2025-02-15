Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza: New York Ready for Electric Season

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discusses his excitement for the upcoming season, emphasizing the team's potential for a World Series run and the impact of players like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed his high hopes for the upcoming season, emphasizing the team's potential to win a World Series and electrify Citi Field . He highlighted the electric atmosphere in September and October of the previous year, attributing it to the team's strong performance and the passionate New York fanbase. Mendoza also praised the team's depth and versatility, noting their ability to hit for power, average, and play small ball.

He particularly emphasized the commitment and drive of players like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, who are eager to contribute to the team's success. Mendoza is excited to see how Soto adapts to the New York environment and believes his personality and talent will make a significant impact on the team. He acknowledged that getting to know his players on a deeper level is a key part of his management style and expressed his confidence in building a championship-caliber team. The Mets are aiming for a World Series win this year, and Mendoza believes they have the talent and dedication to achieve that goal





