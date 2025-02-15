Mets' Madrigal Tries Out at Shortstop During Spring Training

Nick Madrigal, a versatile infielder, is showcasing his skills at shortstop as the Mets evaluate backup options for Francisco Lindor. The team may carry only one backup infielder, and Madrigal's experience at the position makes him a strong candidate.

Nick Madrigal , a 27-year-old infielder acquired by the Mets last month, is showcasing his versatility by trying out at shortstop during spring training . While Madrigal's major league experience primarily involves playing third base and second base, he expressed confidence in his ability to handle the shortstop position, drawing on his college experience at Oregon State. This move comes as the Mets assess potential backup options for their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor .

The team is considering carrying only one backup infielder, and shortstop proficiency would be a valuable asset. Madrigal's versatility, coupled with his strong defensive skills, makes him a strong contender for the role. Meanwhile, Ronny Mauricio, recovering from ACL surgery, is not expected to be ready for the start of the season. Jett Williams, the Mets' top position player prospect, recently participated in live batting practice and was hit by a pitch on the fleshy part of his right hand. Despite the scare, Williams avoided serious injury and is expected to make a full recovery. Williams is slated to receive opportunities at second base, shortstop, and center field this spring. The first official workout day for position players is Monday, following Saturday's report date





