Mets’ Jorge Polanco to spend few more days at Triple-A buidling ‘volume’

Jorge Polanco will spend at least this weekend building “volume” at Triple-A Syracuse rather than rejoining the Mets.

SAN DIEGO — Jorge Polanco will spend at least this weekend building “volume” at Triple-A Syracuse rather than rejoining the Mets. The veteran infielder remained on his minor league rehab assignment Friday after there had been discussion by team officials last week that Polanco might play for the Mets on this road trip.

“We have got to get him to a point where he’s going four at-bats as a DH or seven innings on defense, so you won’t see him here in San Diego,” manager Carlos Mendoza said before the Polanco began the day only 2-for-10 on his minor league rehab assignment, between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. “I think it’s just more the way he is taking his swing, the way he is rotating,” Mendoza said, noting that he had been watching the video stream of Polanco’s at-bats.

“He looks healthier when you look at the way he’s rotating and staying on that back leg, which is something that we didn’t see before he went on the IL. Right now, he looks in a better place when he’s taking his swings. ” Polanco has been sidelined since April 15, dealing with a bone bruise in his wrist, and left Achilles bursitis. The latter injury has extended his stay on the IL.

Jorge Polanco, who is rehabbing a wrist injury, will spend a few more days at Triple-A but is expected to rejoin the Mets soon. Francisco Alvarez will catch back-to-back games beginning Saturday and then potentially rejoin the Mets on the next homestand. Tyrone Taylor ran for the first time following his placement on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

Carson Benge began the day on a surge in which he had posted a .975 OPS over his previous nine games. The rookie outfielder had three homers and seven RBIs during that stretch, though he went 0-for-4 Friday. Since the start of May, he had a .300/.368/.458 slash line with four homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases. New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

The Mets entered play with a bullpen ERA of 3.23 that ranked third in the National League and fifth in MLB.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Carson Benge Francisco Alvarez Jorge Polanco New York Mets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luis Robert Jr. Running Out of Mets Chances to Buy Himself More TimeWhen the New York Mets acquired former All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuna and T

Read more »

Mets’ Jorge Polanco expected to return soon from injured listJorge Polanco could be the face of these Mets. He’s highly paid, has been injured and played poorly when he was on the field. But his return is near.

Read more »

Mets Dealt Disappointing Jorge Polanco News Ahead of His ReturnAfter an expected return this weekend vs. the Padres, the Mets must play without Jorge Polanco for a little bit longer.

Read more »

Yankees Triple-A affiliate throws no-hitter against MetsThe Subway Series isn’t just for the Major League clubs.

Read more »