A high-powered Mets contingent made its in-person pitch to superstar free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal on Monday in Orange County, Calif.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to reporters ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Milwaukee. A high-powered Mets contingent made its in-person pitch to superstar free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal on Monday in Orange County, Calif. in this winter’s biggest free agent derby.

The incumbent Dodgers plus the Padres, Blue Jays and two mystery teams were granted meetings with the two-time Cy Young winner. The exact timing of other meetings remains unknown beyond that they are scheduled for sometime this week. from Queens and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Mets.

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The identities of the Mets officials in attendance weren’t revealed, but word is the session with Skubal — who posted a 12-7 record and a 2.72 ERA for the Tigers and Dodgers this past season — went very well, though it’s hard to judge the significance of that. It also isn’t known whether the Mets have made any offers to Skubal yet, but time is short so there’s urgency. The expectation is that