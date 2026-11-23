Skubal’s record-breaking deal is the latest proof that no team spends like the Mets, but the on-field results have yet to follow.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is firmly on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs in the last two seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Mets continue to spend fearlessly in the offseason, and they’ve now added the crown jewel of this year’s free agent class to their riches.that already boasted MLB’s highest payroll in 2026, though they still failed to make the postseason.

The lackluster results of last season didn’t dissuade the organization from making aggressive moves in free agency. Instead, the Mets kept their foot on the gas and secured Skubal’s signature on the Many fans, particularly those that support small-market teams, have voiced their frustrations with the lack of parity and lopsided spending among MLB teams. The Mets have paid those complaints no mind, however, and have been more than happy to outspend their opponents to get the game’s best talent.

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Even with the future of the league’s economic landscape being uncertain, given the ongoing CBA negotiations and the threat of a lockout, the Mets didn’t hesitate to pursue Skubal and further run up their payroll. One of the main sticking points in the ongoing CBA negotiations has been the potential implementation of a salary cap, which could complicate things for the Mets down the line with so much money allotted to just a few players.

Despite that uncertainty, the team moved quickly to lock up Skubal before the anticipated labor freeze on Dec. 1. The Mets were already in line to pay $127 million to Juan Soto, Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor next season. Soto, who is signed for 15 years and $765 million, will earn $51 million in 2027. Bichette will earn $42 million and Lindor will collect $34.1 million.

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Now, they’ll add in Skubal’s $50 million AAV to the mix, and they’re paying four players around $177 million annually. That’s four players earning more than the entire tax payroll of 12 teams. Between Soto and Skubal, the Mets currently roster both the highest-paid position player and highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. Ultimately, that type of spending can only be justified with championships.

And that’s largely what separates the Mets and Dodgers in terms of their perception across the league. New York has spent extreme sums of money under Steve Cohen, but they have yet to yield much in terms of results. As for the Dodgers, they won two World Series in the last three years and have regularly been one of MLB’s best teams.

In that same three-year span, the Mets have made the postseason just once, and lost 88 games last season. Now, with Skubal set to headline the Mets’ rotation for the remainder of his prime, the team has its missing piece to get back into the postseason and into World Series contention. And after signing him to a monstrous contract, the expectation will certainly be for the Mets to be contending on a yearly basis for the foreseeable future.

Anything short of that would be a monumental disappointment, and freshly minted permanent manager Andy Green and president of baseball operations David Stearns will enter next season firmly on the hot seat. Mets manager Andy Green will have a valuable weapon to use in Skubal next season.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On the field, Skubal’s addition provides the Mets with the ace its lacked since Jacob deGrom began struggling with injuries and ultimately left for the Rangers in 2023. The team has thrown big contracts at veterans like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in hopes of finding that reliable arm, but neither move panned out. They tried trading for Freddy Peralta last season, but that didn’t move the needle in the right direction, either.

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Now, they’re getting a proven commodity in Skubal, a pitcher right in his prime who is nothing short of a generational talent. Skubal is the best pitcher to don a Mets uniform since deGrom. He’s a dominant lefthander who throws one of MLB’s best fastballs and has outstanding secondary pitches. In 2026, Mets starters ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.47 ERA, and their 38 wins were the fifth fewest in the league.

Skubal ranks second in wins since 2024 and has a 2.42 ERA over his last 88 starts. He made 26 starts this year and logged a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings, including 18 outings of six or more innings, which will be significant for the Mets, who were one of nine teams to get less than 800 innings from its starting pitchers.

Pairing Skubal with Nolan McLean gives New York an exciting one-two punch atop the rotation, and the Mets surely aren’t done shoring up the roster. It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the team make a few more moves before the CBA expires on Dec. 1.

They could very well add another pitcher to the mix alongside Skubal, McLean and Christian Scott, with Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Zac Thornton also in line to compete for a rotation spot. 2027 may finally be the year that the Mets turn their big financial backing into on-field results. And that will certainly be the expectation considering they’ve built their roster to have as much talent as money can buy. Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated.

A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.