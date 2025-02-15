Mets' Gamble on Clay Holmes: From Closer to Starter

The New York Mets are taking a calculated risk by moving Clay Holmes from the bullpen to the starting rotation. This bold decision is based on analytics and a belief in Holmes's ability to excel in a new role.

The New York Mets are embarking on an intriguing experiment with Clay Holmes , transitioning him from a dominant relief pitcher to a starting rotation role. This move, orchestrated by Mets general manager David Stearns and his analytical team, is based on their meticulous data analysis and belief in Holmes's capabilities. Stearns, renowned for his data-driven approach, along with his team of analysts and Holmes himself, are confident in this unconventional shift.

While skeptics may question this decision, given Holmes's recent history as a setup man and his celebrated career as a closer, the Mets' front office and coaching staff remain steadfast in their conviction. Interestingly, the Mets' faith in Holmes mirrors the sentiments of other teams, notably the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. Both organizations, led by analytically-minded individuals, also recognized Holmes's potential as a starter after his successful stint in the New York Yankees bullpen. This shared perspective lends credence to the Mets' gamble on Holmes, suggesting that his transition to a starting role could be a stroke of genius





