Mets Eyeing Cease, Padres Weighing Options Amid Ownership Uncertainty

The New York Mets are aggressively pursuing a trade for San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. The Mets believe they have prospects that would be appealing to the Padres, including Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and the highly touted Sproat. Meanwhile, the Padres are navigating ownership uncertainty while also considering their options for Cease and other key players.

Adding to the Mets' appeal is the recent surge in value experienced by Acuña after a remarkable late-season performance. McLean, a former two-way player known for his impressive pitching abilities, and Tong, who has been consistently delivering outstanding statistics, further bolster the Mets' offering. Padres General Manager A.J. Preller has recently signed free agent Nick Pivetta to a substantial four-year contract worth $55 million, heavily backloaded. This move indicates Preller's desire to convince ownership that the Padres have a legitimate chance to contend for a championship in the present, referencing their near miss against the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, last October. He aims to dissuade them from trading away their high-priced stars, even those who will soon be free agents, like Cease ($13.75 million) and Michael King. Preller's preference would be to maintain his talented roster throughout the 2025 season, and he is known for his persuasive abilities. He might be able to convince ownership to commit to a championship run, despite earlier suggestions to explore a potential fire sale. The Padres have been exploring trade options for players like King, Luis Arráez, and Jake Cronenworth. However, there is also a chance that Preller may be forced to make difficult decisions. The Padres' ownership structure is currently in a state of uncertainty following the recent passing of beloved owner Peter Seidler. His brother, John, has temporarily assumed control of the team after a vote by the other 29 owners. Meanwhile, Seidler's widow, Sheel, is engaged in a legal battle to reclaim ownership.





