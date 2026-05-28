Mets End Skid, Benge Delivers Big Hits in 4-2 Win Over Reds

The New York Mets ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Wednesday night. Rookie outfielder Carson Benge delivered two big hits, including an RBI single in the seventh inning, to lead the Mets to their first win in a week.

Wednesday night, the rookie outfielder returned to the form of May flowers - after April showers to begin his major league career - with two big hits to lead the Mets ' 4-2 victory over the Reds at Citi Field.

Benge delivered RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings on a night the Mets assembled a strong bullpen performance in ending a five-game skid. After scoring only two runs or fewer in six straight games - the first time in a decade they had struggled to that extent - the Mets had a decent night offensively, allowing them to avoid getting swept in a second straight series.

Benge was in a 1-for-20 rut before he stroked an RBI single in the fifth that gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. Two innings later, he singled in another run, giving the Mets their final margin of victory. Before his slump, the 23-year-old outfielder was thriving, with a .919 OPS over 17 games, a stretch in which the Mets went 11-6. Devin Williams infused drama by walking the bases loaded in the ninth before escaping with the save.

Williams struck out Dane Myers and Blake Dunn in succession to end it. The Reds left 17 runners on base. Jonah Tong created plenty of traffic in his bulk relief appearance but lived to tell the tale. The right-hander surrendered three hits and four walks over 3 ²/₃ innings behind opener Huascar Brazobán, but only an unearned run scored on his watch.

Eric Wagaman, who started at DH to give the Mets an extra right-handed bat in the lineup, homered with two outs in the second to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Tong's throwing error on Elly De La Cruz's grounder leading off the third led to the Reds scoring an unearned run. Eugenio Suárez drew a two-out walk in the inning, and Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single sliced the Mets lead to 2-1.

Tobias Myers got an important out in the fifth, retiring Spencer Steer after Tong walked two batters in the inning and departed with two outs. De La Cruz's error with two outs in the bottom of the inning helped the Mets extend their lead with an unearned run. Sal Stewart's infield single in the sixth pulled the Reds to within 3-2. Myers allowed a leadoff double to Tyler Stephenson, and Blake Dunn singled before Brooks Raley plunked De La Cruz.

With two outs, Stewart's roller to third brought in the run. Soto was thrown out attempting to steal second in the sixth after reaching on a single to begin the inning. It was Soto's second time caught stealing in seven attempts this season. A.J.

Ewing's diving catch in center on Dane Myers' line drive ended the top of the seventh with the tying run on first base following a walk to Stephenson. Benge's RBI single in the seventh gave the Mets a 4-2 cushion. Jared Young's pinch-hit single leading off started the rally before he reached second on a wild pitch.

It was a second straight effective bullpen outing for Tong, who pitched three hitless, shutout innings in Miami on Friday upon his recall to the Mets. It was Soto's second straight game with a homer following his return from a two-day layoff due to sickness. Overall, Soto has homered six times in his past seven games.

Devin Williams, who worked into and out of trouble in the ninth inning, celebrates with Luis Torrens after closing out the Mets' win over the Reds. Jonah Tong, who pitched 3 ²/₃ scoreless innings, picked up his first victory of the season in the Mets' win over the Reds. Carson Benge rips an RBI single in the seventh inning of the Mets' 4-2 win over the Reds on May 27, 2026 at Citi Field





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Mets Reds Carson Benge Jonah Tong Devin Williams Soto Eric Wagaman A.J. Ewing

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