Mets Complete Sweep of Tigers with A.J. Ewing's Home Run

The Mets had been struggling for a while, but their own sweep aspirations were unfulfilled. They brandished their bats for the second time in three days since rookie A.J. Ewing's arrival from Triple-A Syracuse. Their three-game sweep of the Tigers was complete with a 9-4 victory at Citi Field. Ewing blasted his first major league homer as part of a barrage that let the Mets begin contemplating the upcoming Subway Series in a positive mindset.

The Mets had been swept four times during their 14th series this season, but their own sweep aspirations were unfulfilled. They brandished their bats for the second time in three days since rookie A.J.

Ewing's arrival from Triple-A Syracuse. Their three-game sweep of the Tigers was complete with a 9-4 victory at Citi Field. Ewing blasted his first major league homer as part of a barrage that let the Mets begin contemplating the upcoming Subway Series in a positive mindset. Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Juan Soto, and Marcus Semien also went deep on a day the Mets established a season-high with five homers.

Tuesday, scoring the winning run in the 10th inning and clearing the fence for the first time in Thursday's third inning.

'He brings the energy that we need, he's a young core, a really humble kid,' Soto said. 'He's showing every aspect of the game.





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