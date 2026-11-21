The short answer is there’s a dearth of right-handed bats within major league baseball, and the Mets are particularly strapped.

Ty France of the San Diego Padres stands at second base after a hit in the seventh inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 4, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The short answer is there’s a dearth of right-handed bats within major league baseball, and the Mets are particularly strapped. by the club on Friday when there were plenty of reasons for the Mets to disassociate from a player who has struggled the last two seasons and become a target of the fans’ frustrations. Whether Vientos plays again for the Mets is another story.

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The team is actively pursuing a right-handed bat through free agency and the trade market, so they easily could move on from Vientos before next season’s first game — whenever that might be played. , intended to reinvigorate a depleted starting rotation, but president of baseball operations David Stearns also can’t forget about a lineup that was a huge disappointment last season, particularly in the first half.