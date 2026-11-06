Mets Can't Fall for Tempting Reunion Despite Pitching Needs

The New York Mets face a busy offseason this winter as they look to significantly improve their roster following a second consecutive disappointing season. On

New York Mets manager Andy Green looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Mets face a busy offseason this winter as they look to significantly improve their roster following a second consecutive disappointing season.

Christian Scott, and Zach Thornton, New York still needs an ace for their staff, especially after Freddy Peralta's role as the club's ace last year didn't work out for either side.of the offseason across the league, the Mets may also have to turn to other options if they lose out in the Skubal free-agent sweepstakes. But if there is one starting pitcher they should avoid this offseason, it should be this one, whom they know well.

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Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom sits in the dug out before game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports Nearly four years ago, when Jacob deGrom left the Mets to sign a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers, Mets fans were rightfully crushed. deGrom was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014, was a four-time All-Star and a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner .

And if not for injuries, would have strung together a historic season, posting a sparkling 1.08 ERA in 15 starts in 2021. That being said, the Mets should think twice about even entertaining a trade with the Rangers for the future Hall of Famer.this winter, including deGrom.

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While a reunion between the righty and the Mets would certainly be exciting, the Amazin's are better off without him in 2027, despite his name being swirled around.discuss how realistic a reunion between Jacob deGrom and the Mets is, and how deGrom could burnish his Hall of Fame credentials if he came back to the Mets:The one obvious reason being his injury history, which led to the Mets not signing him to a long-term contract. The right-hander is three years removed from undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

Despite coming off his second straight 30-plus start season, there certainly is no guarantee he can continue that trend. Not to mention, deGrom will be 39 years old next season and is still owed $37 million in 2027. Do you think the Mets really want to take on that money, given that they have another veteran on their roster, Marcus Semien, who is still owed $46 million over the next two seasons?

Plus, where exactly do you plug deGrom into the rotation? If he had never left and the Mets built their rotation around their former ace, it would make sense to plug him in as either the No. 1 or No. 2 starter, but you don't know what version of deGrom you'd get. There is also no guarantee deGrom gets traded.

If the Rangers deal the right-hander to the Mets or someone else this offseason, deGrom has a no-trade clause in his contract and reportedly used it last season when the Atlanta Braves tried to acquire him near the deadline. Maybe he just wants to stay put in the Lone Star State? If the Mets are serious about contending next season and beyond, they need to bolster the rotation for the present and the future.

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As already noted, McLean, Scott and Thornton are exciting pieces to watch. But aside from McLean, Scott and Thornton have yet to pitch an entire big-league season. Adding an aging starting pitcher who may be heading to Cooperstown when his playing days end and has ties to the Mets organization isn't ideal. Both the free-agent andNew York should prioritize adding starting pitchers who can make 30 starts in a season and help them get back into postseason contention.

Jacob deGrom's best days as a major league starter may be behind him, which is why a reunion between the two sides is not a fit. Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies.

During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing.

Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants. He also previously wrote for Athlon Sports, covering the NFL and MLB.