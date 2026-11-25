A new review concludes the Metropolitan Police remains institutionally racist and misogynistic three years after the Casey Report, despite sacking 1,800 officers.

A comprehensive review released today reveals that the Metropolitan Police continues to suffer from deep-seated institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia. The findings arrive three years after the landmark Casey Review exposed similar systemic failures within Britain's largest police force. Despite significant personnel changes and the dismissal of numerous officers, the review concludes that fundamental cultural issues remain unaddressed and that the organization has failed to make substantial progress in these critical areas.

Review Findings On Institutional Failures

The report was authored by Dr Gillian Fairfield, who led an independent assessment of the force's current standing. Her team determined that the Metropolitan Police had not achieved good progress in any of the key areas identified in the previous review. The original Casey Report, published in 2023, highlighted that officers were escaping accountability for sexual misconduct, racism, and misogynistic behavior. Dr Fairfield's assessment confirms that these foundational flaws persist, suggesting that the force's core organizational culture requires a more radical transformation than currently underway.

Also read Metropolitan Police Seize 893kg Cocaine in Historic London Drug Bust

Stakeholder Positions And Leadership Stance

Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, acknowledged that predators are still present within the ranks and must be eradicated. However, he explicitly disagreed with the classification of the force as institutionally racist. Rowley argued that standards have improved and that performance metrics are stronger. He pointed to reduced violence rates and high criminal justice outcomes for victims of sexual violence as evidence of a safer London. This perspective contrasts sharply with the review's conclusion that senior officers are merely tiptoeing around the language of racism and struggling to acknowledge its systemic nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victim Treatment And Investigative Concerns

The review raised serious alarms regarding the treatment of victims and the integrity of murder investigations. Bereaved families reported that detectives had lied to them or gaslit them during sensitive inquiries. The report noted that women in London and female officers expressed significant concerns about misogyny, with one officer describing real predatory behavior targeting younger women. These concerns were exacerbated by the past crimes of officers such as Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard, and David Carrick, a serial rapist and firearms officer. The Fairfield Review suggests that misconduct scandals may be more widespread than publicly known, with officers too afraid to come forward.

Future Recommendations And Organizational Changes

Dr Fairfield issued ten specific recommendations for change to address these ongoing issues. The report called for greater courage in addressing racism and leadership that actively listens to staff and the community. It emphasized that victims must be treated as people rather than just cases to be processed. The review warned that further scandals are highly likely if these structural and cultural issues are not resolved. The Metropolitan Police now faces the challenge of implementing these recommendations to rebuild trust and ensure that the foundational integrity of the force is restored for the public and its own officers.