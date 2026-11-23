Metropolitan Police officers arrested eight suspects and seized nearly one ton of cocaine hidden in oranges at New Spitalfields Market in a major organized crime crackdown.

Law enforcement officers executed a massive coordinated raid at New Spitalfields Market in Leyton, uncovering nearly one ton of cocaine concealed within crates of oranges. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the operation, which took place on a Sunday evening, resulted in the arrest of eight individuals and marks one of the largest drug seizures in the force's history. This significant interdiction targeted a high-level organized crime group responsible for importing substantial quantities of Class A drugs into the capital. The haul represents a severe financial blow to the syndicate, with authorities estimating the seized narcotics to be worth millions of pounds.

New Spitalfields Market Raid Details

Officers moved into the busy market, which spans 31 acres and houses 115 traders, to execute the search warrants that led to the discovery of the contraband. The initial breakthrough occurred when police identified a specific consignment of oranges containing hidden compartments filled with the illicit substance. This specific find alone accounted for a large portion of the total 893kg of suspected cocaine recovered during the investigation. The discovery was not isolated to the market, as the operation simultaneously targeted properties in other locations to dismantle the supply chain. Detective Superintendent Lindsey Billany emphasized that the scale of the seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing in disrupting these criminal networks.

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Arrests Across Hertfordshire and Kent

The investigation extended beyond Leyton, with police swooping on a separate property in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, earlier in the day. At this address, officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and secured £450,000 in cash. The operation also reached near Maidstone in Kent, where a lorry was stopped and searched, yielding an additional 250kg of suspected cocaine. The driver of that vehicle, a 50-year-old man, was taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. In total, eight men have been arrested and remain in police custody as the inquiry continues. The suspects include individuals aged 27, 33, 41, 43, 44, 48, and 58, all facing serious charges related to drug trafficking.

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Financial Disruption and Cash Seizures

Beyond the narcotics, the Metropolitan Police confiscated substantial amounts of cash to undermine the economic stability of the criminal enterprise. The £450,000 seized at the Cheshunt property is part of a broader effort to strip the organized crime group of its illicit profits. Detective Superintendent Lindsey Billany stated that the seizure of drugs worth millions represents a significant loss for the criminal organization. By removing both the product and the proceeds, authorities aim to send a clear warning to other groups involved in importing Class A drugs into London. The police highlighted that the trade of these substances fuels violence on the streets, making such high-profile busts critical for public safety.

Market Context and Ongoing Investigation

New Spitalfields Market is a historic venue that has served as a hub for fruit and vegetable traders since 1991, when it relocated from its original site in east London after 350 years at the previous location. The market is known for housing some of the city's finest produce stores, making it an unusual but strategic location for such a large-scale concealment effort. The Metropolitan Police have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be provided as the case develops. All eight arrested individuals remain in custody while detectives continue to build their case against the organized crime group. The successful operation stands as a testament to the resources dedicated to dismantling the supply chains of major drug dealers.