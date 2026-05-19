Metropolitan Police Plans to Charge Twenty Companies and 57 Individuals over Grenfell Tower Fire

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they will charge 20 companies and 57 individuals with criminal offenses related to the Grenfell Tower fire. The offenses considered are corporate gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, health and safety breaches, and misconduct in public office. This comes as the 10th anniversary of the blaze is set for next summer.

The Metropolitan Police is planning to charge 20 companies and 57 individuals involved in the Grenfell Tower fire with criminal offenses, primarily for gross negligence manslaughter , fraud, health and safety breaches , and misconduct in public office.

The charges are expected to be decided before the 10th anniversary of the fire next summer. Forensic investigators have sifted through millions of files and spent 14 months gathering evidence at the scene, while over 14,000 statements were taken. Grieving relatives and survivors have been cautious, grieving, and determined, having already faced a long wait for justice. The Metropolitan Police's investigation has been the largest and most complex inquiry they have conducted





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Grenfell Tower Fire Police Investigation Criminal Charges Gross Negligence Manslaughter Fraud Health And Safety Breaches Misconduct In Public Office Metropolitan Police Public Inquiry Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Decision Timeline Investigation Timeline Scale Replica Investigators Evidence Gathering Law Enforcement Justice For Grenfell

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