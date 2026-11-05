Metropolitan Police Officer Dismissed for Excessive Force on Homeless Man

Pc Omer Farok faces dismissal from the Metropolitan Police after a gross misconduct hearing confirmed he used disproportionate force against a homeless man in central London.

A Metropolitan Police officer, Pc Omer Farok, has been dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing that confirmed he used excessive and unnecessary force against a homeless man. The incident occurred in central London on June 15, 2024, resulting in serious injury to the victim who required hospital treatment.

Incident Details and Force Used

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) detailed how Pc Omer Farok, attached to the Central North Basic Command Unit, responded to reports of a man entering an unattended vehicle in Parker Street. Upon arrival, the officer detained and handcuffed the man, who remained at the scene and did not attempt to flee before police intervention began.

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During the subsequent search, the investigation revealed that Pc Farok repeatedly pushed the man into a corner of a brick wall. Footage indicated the officer referred to the man as an idiot on multiple occasions and ignored his requests to explain why he was accused of resisting police instructions. IOPC investigators noted that the officer manipulated the handcuffs in a manner designed to cause pain.

The detained individual was heard shouting that his hands were behind his back and that he was not resisting. Despite these protests, Pc Farok took hold of the man's upper body and forced him to the ground. Unable to break his fall due to the handcuffs, the man landed face-first on the pavement, sustaining a laceration near his right eyebrow that required medical attention.

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Legal Proceedings and Court Outcome

Following the conclusion of the IOPC investigation in December 2024, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service. Pc Farok was charged with assault by beating and faced a criminal trial that concluded in November 2025. In that legal proceeding, the officer was cleared of the assault charge.

However, the criminal clearance did not exempt Pc Farok from internal disciplinary processes. The Metropolitan Police organized a separate gross misconduct hearing to determine whether his actions breached professional standards. This administrative hearing focused on the use of force, authority, and conduct rather than criminal intent.

Gross Misconduct Hearing Findings

The misconduct hearing concluded on Friday with a panel finding that gross misconduct had been proven. Pc Omer Farok was dismissed with immediate effect from the Metropolitan Police. The panel determined that his behavior constituted a severe breach of police standards regarding the use of force and the requirement to treat the public with respect and courtesy.

IOPC director of engagement Amanda Rowe emphasized that police officers are entrusted with considerable powers and must exercise them lawfully. She stated that Pc Farok used force that was not necessary, reasonable, or proportionate, which resulted in the victim hitting his head and sustaining a head injury.

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Professional Bar and Public Impact

In addition to dismissal, Pc Farok will be placed on the College of Policing barred list. This action prevents him from working in any policing role in the future, ensuring he cannot return to law enforcement duties. The IOPC highlighted that such conduct risks damaging public confidence in the police service.

The case underscores the strict accountability measures applied to officers who fail to meet expected standards. Pc Omer Farok's dismissal serves as a significant consequence for actions deemed below the threshold of professional behavior, regardless of the outcome in the criminal justice system.