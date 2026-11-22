The Metropolitan Police reports that 1800 staff have left since 2022 due to misconduct and vetting failures. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes highlights systemic cultural issues and the use of Palantir AI to enforce stricter standards across the force.

Internal data from the Metropolitan Police confirms that 1,800 staff members have departed the force since 2022. These exits resulted from failures to meet basic standards, including misconduct, performance issues, vetting problems, probation failures, or voluntary departures while under investigation. The figures underscore a significant shift in how the organization handles internal accountability and cultural fitness.

Surge in Staff Departures Since 2022

The Metropolitan Police attributes this wave of departures to intensified efforts to change policing culture. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes stated that the risk of misconduct is not limited to specific units within the force. He explicitly rejected the "rotten apples" theory, emphasizing that problems exist throughout the organization rather than in isolated pockets. This comprehensive approach has led to a higher number of personnel leaving their positions as standards are enforced more rigorously.

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Vetting processes have also become significantly stricter, causing a notable increase in recruit rejection rates. Data from the force indicates that the number of recruits failing the vetting process has doubled since the beginning of the decade. Currently, more than 10 percent of new applicants do not meet the necessary criteria. This tightening of entry requirements is designed to prevent individuals with questionable backgrounds or character flaws from joining the force in the first place.

Internal reporting mechanisms have also seen a dramatic rise, reflecting a change in how abuse and corruption are documented. The Metropolitan Police reported that internal reporting of such incidents almost tripled over the same timeframe. In the 2023-24 period, which is the latest year for which complete data is available, there were 1,348 reports filed. This surge in reporting suggests that officers and staff are more willing to come forward with concerns, although it also highlights the scale of issues being addressed.

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High-Profile Cases Expose Cultural Failures

The urgency of these cultural reforms is highlighted by several high-profile convictions involving officers from the same units. Mark Tyrrell, a former Metropolitan Police officer, was recently found guilty of rape at Southwark Crown Court. Tyrrell served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, the same unit where convicted rapists Wayne Couzens and David Carrick previously worked. Couzens was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnap, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021.

David Carrick was also jailed after admitting to dozens of offenses, including rape and sexual assault, committed over nearly two decades. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes discussed the environment within these units, noting that dangerous individuals felt comfortable operating there. He explained that these officers worked in cultures where they did not feel challenged, detected, or called out for their actions. This lack of oversight allowed predatory behavior to persist for long periods.

Recent incidents continue to reveal the depth of these cultural issues within the force. In October, the Metropolitan Police dismissed Special Chief Officer James Deller, the head of the Special Constabulary. An investigation using Palantir technology revealed that Deller had used his work phone to copy intimate images of a woman. He was removed from his position following an accelerated misconduct hearing, demonstrating that even senior volunteer leaders are subject to strict scrutiny.

AI Technology and Legal Battles

The Metropolitan Police is increasingly relying on advanced technology to identify standards failings. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes acknowledged the necessity of reviewing tens of thousands of phones and computers to uncover inappropriate conduct. The force is using these tools to identify individuals with inappropriate images on work devices and those communicating with colleagues or the public in unacceptable ways. This technological approach allows for a more thorough and efficient investigation of misconduct claims.

The use of this technology has not been without legal challenges. A legal dispute between Palantir and the London Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) was settled in October. Palantir had sued MOPAC over its decision to block the Metropolitan Police from agreeing to a two-year deal with the firm. The company had aimed to provide artificial intelligence technology to automate intelligence analysis in criminal investigations. The settlement resolved this immediate conflict, allowing for continued collaboration.

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Palantir remains involved in the bidding process for a larger contract with the Metropolitan Police. The outcome of this bid is set to be decided in the spring. This upcoming decision will determine the future role of the tech giant in supporting the force's operational capabilities. The force continues to balance the need for advanced analytical tools with the imperative to maintain public trust and internal integrity.

Future Steps and Ongoing Scrutiny

Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes emphasized the need for persistence in addressing wrongdoing within the Metropolitan Police. He stated that while the force recognizes the progress made, it must remain unrelenting in pursuing those engaged in misconduct. The identification of inappropriate behavior on work devices and through communications is a critical part of this ongoing effort. The force is committed to maintaining high standards and ensuring that all officers adhere to the expected code of conduct.

The combination of stricter vetting, increased internal reporting, and the use of AI technology represents a multifaceted approach to cultural reform. By addressing issues at both the entry level and within existing ranks, the Metropolitan Police aims to create a more accountable and professional organization. The recent departures and convictions serve as indicators of the seriousness with which these issues are being treated. The outcome of the Palantir contract bid will further shape how the force operates in the coming years.

As the Metropolitan Police continues to implement these changes, the focus remains on building a culture of integrity and accountability. The data from 2022 to the present reflects a period of significant transition and self-correction. The force is under intense scrutiny from the public and oversight bodies, making the consistent application of standards crucial. The lessons learned from high-profile cases like those of Couzens, Carrick, and Tyrrell continue to inform policy and practice across the organization.