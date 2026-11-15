Metropolitan Police Adopt What3Words After GPS Error Causes Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police have implemented What3Words following a coroner's ruling that GPS inaccuracies contributed to a fatal collision in Rainham that claimed three lives in July 2024.

The Metropolitan Police Service has officially integrated the What3Words geolocation application into its emergency response protocols. This significant operational change follows a coroner's directive that a fatal collision in Rainham, east London, was exacerbated by inaccurate GPS data sent to responding officers.

Three individuals died in the incident on July 15, 2024: Davina Ruprah, aged 24; her uncle Kiranjeet Sagoo, aged 36; and Sachin Kalia, aged 19. The coroner determined that precise location data from What3Words would have allowed emergency teams to reach the scene before the fatal crash occurred.

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GPS Errors Led to Tragic Rainham Collision

Officers were dispatched to the wrong junction due to a failure in the existing geolocation system. The coroner identified this error as a critical factor that prevented timely intervention in the emergency situation.

The fatal incident occurred when a BMW 4 Series, driven at excessive speed, collided with a stationary Ford Transit in Rainham. The van had been positioned on the central reservation, protruding slightly into lane three, creating a major hazard for traffic. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Ruprah, Sagoo, and Kalia.

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Coroner Nadia Persaud Issues Preventive Directive

Nadia Persaud, Area Coroner for East London, issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report highlighting the severe limitations of relying on mobile phone mast data for locating emergency incidents. She stated that the area covered by a phone mast is quite wide, leading to significant imprecision in identifying exact caller locations.

Persaud noted that the over-reliance on this imprecise technology raised the risk of call handlers not giving full attention to the specific information provided by the caller. The call handler failed to note the correct Wennington junction in the remarks section, resulting in the computer system listing only the incorrect Dagenham junction.

Met Police Roll Out New Geolocation Technology

Following the coroner's recommendations, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that What3Words has been rolled out across the force. The service accepts the concerns raised regarding the limitations of mobile phone mast data and the need for more robust methods of establishing exact caller locations.

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The MetCC Academy has formally incorporated What3Words into the 2026 training syllabus. This ensures that all new call handlers are trained to request, recognize, and utilize What3Words codes to support precise geolocation during emergency calls.

Impact on Emergency Response and Victim Legacy

The implementation of this technology aims to prevent future tragedies by enabling faster and more accurate deployment of emergency services. The inquest heard that had officers been provided with the correct location, they likely would have arrived before the time of the second collision.

Davina Ruprah was a first-class law graduate from the University of Hertfordshire who was preparing to start a role as a paralegal. Her family described her as aspiring to inspire, highlighting her generous spirit and desire to support others through her online presence.

Kiranjeet Sagoo and Sachin Kalia, both close friends of Ruprah, also lost their lives in the accident. The tragedy has prompted a systemic review of emergency dispatch procedures to ensure that geographic data errors do not again compromise public safety.