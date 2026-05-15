Metrolink Struggles with Severe Ridership Decline and Budget Crisis

Southern California’s Metrolink grapples with a 40% drop in ridership since the pandemic and a $30 million budget deficit, forcing service cuts and raising concerns about its long-term viability.

Southern California’s Metrolink , the region’s commuter rail service, is facing significant challenges as it grapples with a sharp decline in ridership and financial struggles. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic six years ago, the service has lost about 40% of its passengers, a trend that shows no signs of reversing soon.

Despite a small increase in ridership in March, coinciding with rising gas prices, the overall decline has been steep, with fare revenues dropping from $35.1 million in 2016 to just $17 million annually. The financial strain is further exacerbated by an overly optimistic fare revenue forecast for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which left the agency with $15 million in unrealized fares.

This budget shortfall, combined with an operational deficit of $30 million, has already forced Metrolink to cut services, with more reductions potentially on the horizon. The agency, which serves Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties, is now forced to reassess its long-term viability and consider how to operate with significantly fewer passengers and less revenue.

The situation highlights the broader struggle faced by public transit systems nationwide as they attempt to recover from the pandemic’s lasting effects on commuter habits. Experts warn that without substantial changes or additional funding, Metrolink’s future may remain uncertain





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Metrolink Ridership Decline Budget Deficit Service Cuts Public Transit

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